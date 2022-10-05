Maddie Storvold Reveals Details of New LP

Nelson based folk-roots singer-songwriter, Maddie Storvold today reveals details of her third studio album, Sunstorm, and shares the first single and video- "Long Time Gone". Sunstorm is set for release early 2023. Maddie is heading off on a 25- date tour of Alberta, BC and SK this October and November. Full tour details below.

"Long Time Gone" is Maddie's first new music since her 2019 single "Don't Say You Love Me". Written and produced by Bryan Adams and shot to #1 on the country charts in less than 3 hours and peaked at #3 in the overall charts surpassing Lady Gaga and Pink. That release followed Maddie's win on CTV's The Launch and a record deal with Big Machine Label Group.

However, after becoming disheartened with Nashville's vision for her career, Maddie decided she didn't want to sing songs written by other people and was subsequentially dropped by the label. Sunstorm sees Maddie taking control once again of her career and her music. "Long Time Gone" is a song of fragile hope and careful imagining, in which the singer plants the seed of trust in herself as a person.

Produced by Graham Lessard, "Long Time Gone" is about two artists who question their ability to find enduring, long-term love in the face of life on the road, family traumas, and their own holdovers from past relationships. The video for "Long Time Gone" was directed and stars Miranda MacDougall and was filmed on Salt Spring Island. "It tells the story of a mother", explains Maddie, "dealing with the fallout of her husband's infidelity, while attempting to protect her young daughter from the painful truth of her father's actions."

Born on an air force base in Northern Alberta but raised a nomad, Maddie had traveled to over 30 countries by the time she turned 18. The wealth of diverse cultural experiences can certainly be heard in the singer's music. Storvold possesses storytelling abilities far beyond her years. "Long Time Gone" is available now on all music services.

Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

Oct 6 Owl Acoustic Lounge, Lethbridge, AB

Oct 7 Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre, Camrose, AB

Oct 8 Last Chance Saloon, Drumheller, AB

Oct 9 King Eddy, Calgary, AB

Oct 11 Mikey's, Calgary, AB

Oct 12 The Velvet Olive Lounge, Red Deer, AB

Oct 13 House Show, Nanton, AB

Oct 15 Capitol Music Lounge, Saskatoon, SK (matinee)

Oct 15 The Bassment, Saskatoon, SK (evening)

Oct 16 Liberty Memorial Hall, Liberty SK

Oct 21 Blue Chair Café, Edmonton, AB

Oct 23 Canmore Cave Tours, Canmore, AB

Oct 25 The Royal, Nelson, BC

Oct 26 House Show, Salmo, BC

Oct 27 The Dream Café, Penticton, BC

Oct 29 Mateada Lounge, Salt Spring Island, BC

Oct 30 Osita, Vancouver, BC

Nov 2 Hermann's Jazz Club, Victoria, BC

Nov 3 The 44, Mayne, BC

Nov 4/5/6 Woodstove Festival, Cumberland, BC

Nov 7 The Fort, Duncan, BC

Nov 10 Hope Bay Studios, Pender Island, BC

Photo Credit: Sheena Zilinski