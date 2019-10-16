Madame Gandhi to Share Second Installation of 'Visions'

Electronic musician, drummer, and activist Madame Gandhi is back with Visions, the second installment for her ongoing project that elevates and celebrates the female voice. Scheduled for release on October 25, 2019, Visions is a politically super-charged anthemic body of musical work that explores fourth wave feminism and redefines elements of modern femininity today. A world-renowned percussionist and outspoken advocate for gender liberation, Madame Gandhi uses her short form album to pair soundbites of her talks around the world with driving drum solos, joyful percussion and uplifting melodies. Recorded and produced in studios all over the U.S. and U.K., Visions features womxn musicians and engineers including Piper Payne who mastered the short form album.

Visions is a powerful statement from one of today's most dynamic performers about looking inward to act outward and better serve humanity. Growing from a drummer to a front woman and spokesperson, Gandhi has become an inspirational voice that's being championed by the music and tech industries as well as community groups and activists worldwide. Visions, a global resistance album, captures this growth with vigor and finesse. In keeping with Gandhi's ethos, Visions interprets life through a feminist lens. Via this perspective, Gandhi imagines a world in which people are linked rather than ranked, where collaboration replaces competition and the feminine energy in everyone is exalted. To that end, Visions incorporates samples from Gandhi's speeches into her lyrics, setting her ideology to a vibrant beat, creating a transformative experience in the process. "In the same way people will listen to a podcast, I want them to listen to a Madame Gandhi record because you will learn something, you'll get uplifted, you'll get inspired, you will feel validated," Gandhi explains.

Gandhi expands on her signature yellow color scheme into a gradient of sunset colors to symbolize the theme of the album on the cover. Her name, "Kiran", means "ray of sunlight," and her message is about expanding into new horizons of feminine leadership by including with love, positivity and light. Her Fall Merch drop will include collaborations with several female and queer owned clothing brands from around the world, and will play on the concept of "the future is female" and 2020 Vision. Gearing up for the U.S. Presidential Election, Gandhi's elegantly colorful and uplifting merchandise will serve as a personal call to action for the fans to do their part in the 2020 Elections. Hindsight is 2020, but the Visions 2020 merch line invites a more forward thinking symbolic approach. 5% of proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood.

At its core, Visions is an elegantly intellectual record featuring five compelling songs: the eco-feminist call to action, "Waiting for Me"; the motivational banger, "Top Knot Turn Up"; the smooth R&B love song, "See Me Thru"; the rollicking declaration of self, "Young Indian"; and the funky self-improvement anthem, "Bad Habits."

Gandhi also includes two bonus recordings of politically driven tracks performed live only, as well as audio bites from two speeches she delivered during shows from her tour.

Kiran, who performs as Madame Gandhi, is a Los Angeles-based musician, activist and music industry thinker who was recently listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2019. She has drummed for M.I.A. Thievery Corporation, TV on the Radio, Kehlani and Lizzo and currently DJs, drums and produces music under her own name. Madame Gandhi holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Women's Studies from Georgetown and an MBA from Harvard. Madame Gandhi is a voting member of The Recording Academy (GRAMMY). She has scored original music for Calvin Klein, New York Times, Adidas, Gap, and Vogue. Her summer merchandise line has been worn by Sophie, TV on the Radio, Jarina De Marco, Miya Folick, Sudan Archives, Garbage, Syd, Kehlani, Amber Coffman of The Dirty Projectors and more. In 2015, she ran the London Marathon free-bleeding to combat period stigma around the world, sparking a global viral conversation about how we treat menstruation in various cultures. Her 2018 TED Talk "Own Your Voice," about making music that is purposeful and accessible to all people, has been viewed over 200,000 times. She now travels often to perform and speak about modern gender equality, and will release her EP Visions in Fall 2019. Madame Gandhi's mission is to elevate and celebrate the female voice.





