Macaroni Birthday Announce New Children's Album With Duo Of Ramones Influenced Singles

Macaroni Birthday have just released two new singles in advance of their new album Macaroni Birthday Sing Rock 'N' Roll Songs for Children on prolific Toronto indie label We Are Busy Bodies (Limblifter, New Age Doom, Beach Body).

The duo was so moved by the response to their first album, Macaroni Birthday Time, that they began working on song ideas not long after its release.

The album features 14 new songs about being comfortable with one's identity, friendship, having fun, and learning together through new experiences. "We wanted to write songs that were light-hearted in approach but touched on subjects that kids and parents have to explore together," shared the duo. "Everyday ordinary experiences became challenging during the pandemic. We wanted to share songs that explored the newness and excitement behind getting back to life - everything from traveling to the changing of the seasons."

The album is a stripped down, head bopping, collection of songs that call to mind punk and rock influences like the Ramones, Jonathan Richman and Thee Headcoatess. Sugar coated just enough to please infants and toddlers alike the two advance singles explore themes based in pedagogy around child development. Recite The Rainbow, one of the advance singles, explores how fun it can be to eat the colours of the rainbow. The duo explains "corn, broccoli, oranges, blueberries - these are all foods that are as good for you as they are good to look at". The other advance single out now is Wanna Have Fun. This inspiring song is about all the ways you can have fun with friends. From singing songs, reading books, playing sports, and helping out those in need, the song is an anthem for finding fun in everyday activities. Macaroni Party have built a learning experience for children using scaffolding techniques where lessons and themes build on each other and keep children entertained with exciting sounds, repetitive rhythms, and memorable lyrics.

All artwork by Patrick McCormack

Order New Album Macaroni Birthday Sing Rock 'N' Roll Songs for Children

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204307®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmacaronibirthday.bandcamp.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Friends for 20 years, Macaroni Birthday write bite-sized songs for the whole family. Macaroni Birthday is the duo of Patrick McCormack and Eric Warner. Both have spent time playing in loud rock and punk bands, performing hundreds of concerts between the two of them. Warner also runs acclaimed record label, We Are Busy Bodies. The spark to start Macaroni Birthday was in part inspired by Warner's three kids and the time spent making up songs for them to make them laugh, smile, and eat their fruits and vegetables.