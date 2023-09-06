MTVoid (feat. TOOL's Justin Chancellor) Announce New Album & Release 'MaBeLu' Song

Their new album will be released on November 10.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

MTVoid, the duo featuring TOOL’s Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise/Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed, release their eagerly-awaited sophomore album, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1, on Nov. 10 via Lobal Orning.

“Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 is our pan-dynamic tapestry of sound and thought, twisted together and pulled taut, a connection of ideas remotely fused between Los Angeles, California and Swarzędz, Poland,” Chancellor explains.

News of the 7-song, self-produced album’s forthcoming arrival comes with the release of “MaBeLu,” and its Jimmy Hayward directed video.

Mohamed shares the inspiration behind the track: “It all started with a child weeping. I heard it very early in between the notes, in between the noises. It was a fragile process that took me to all of those places that come crashing down, places that burn down to the ground leaving broken humans; lonely and sad children. It was at the time of the huge explosion in Beirut, and I was channeling my energy and trying to put myself in the mind of this child watching the catastrophe from under the ruins. The sound, the bass, the noises, and the beat all started to tell the story. Apocalypse Now… seeing the reality through the eye of cataclysm... I still believe we will get through this… we are falling off the cliff… Humanity needs that. This art drops right on the top of the wave that comes crashing and bringing the greatest transformation of our times. It’s terrifying and fascinating at the same time. ‘MaBeLu,’ I love you. I believe in you, and I will see you on the other side. Be strong.”

Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 pre-orders are available now here, with the album available on a trio of hyper limited-edition, 180g vinyl variants: glass bottle green, a Revolver exclusive metallic swirl and standard black, as well as CD and digitally.

The album also includes contributions from friends of Chancellor and Mohamed: Aric Improta (Night Verses, ex-Fever 333) on “Propagator,” Isabel Munoz-Newsome of Pumarosa on “Drop-Out,” and Andy Morin (Death Grips), who contributed drums and production to “Scanner Void.”

Revolver described the early album preview as “a brief, two-and-a-half-minute low-rumbling tune that uses laser-like synths and sharp licks to form a dynamic journey through textural soundscapes and subconscious musings. Death Grips producer and guest musician Andy Morin adds depth with his drum and synth licks while Mohamed's gravelly voice warns, ‘They are scanning your soul.’”

Photo credit: Scott Dachroeden


