MSG Entertainment Announces 'Delta Jet Set With The Jonas Brothers'

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Delta Air Lines, the Official Airline of Madison Square Garden, will once again collaborate as part of MSG Entertainment's "Staged By MSG" partnership platform to present "Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers."

"Staged By MSG," MSG Entertainment's live music partnership platform, offers brands the opportunity to reach music fans through unprecedented experiences at the company's internationally recognized venues. "Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers," an intimate concert that will take place on the floor of Madison Square Garden, will present Delta SkyMiles Members with a unique opportunity to experience the band like never before. The concert is set for this Monday, June 20 at 8:00PM.

"We are thrilled to present 'Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers' in partnership with Delta Air Lines. This exclusive event at The Garden is a first for The World's Most Famous Arena," said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, chief sales and marketing officer, MSG Entertainment. "'Delta Jet Set' is another example of how, through the 'Staged By MSG' partnership platform, MSG Entertainment continues to utilize our portfolio of best-in-class venues and our unmatched artist relationships to conceptualize and create unique events that add tremendous value for our brand partners and their customers."

"As the Official Airline of MSG and the No. 1 Airline in New York, Delta's partnership with MSG Entertainment allows us to connect people to their passions - whether that is through travel or exclusive events like 'Delta Jet Set,'" said Emmakate Young, managing director of brand marketing and sponsorships, Delta Air Lines. "This is one of many ways we are working to provide unparalleled experiences for our SkyMiles Members and reinforce our investment to New York."

"Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers" is the latest event as part of a longstanding partnership between MSG Entertainment and Delta Air Lines, with Delta Air Lines being the Official Airline partner of Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at MSG, Beacon Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and Boston Calling Music Festival.

Previously, also under the "Staged By MSG" umbrella, MSG Entertainment and Delta Air Lines collaborated to present "MAX: Breaking Through" in the Delta Sky360 Club at MSG, a listening party where fans exclusively heard select songs from MAX's upcoming album; and a "Tweet 2 Meet" in the Delta Sky360 Club at MSG with Anderson .Paak where the artist surprised his biggest fans with an exclusive meet-and-greet.

As the industry leader in the changing partnerships landscape, MSG Entertainment proactively conceptualizes out-of-the-box ideas and platforms, engages partners, and in many cases secures artist participation for live music events that generate new revenue streams outside of traditional assets and bring once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans.

The "Staged By MSG" partnership platform has produced events with iconic brands and featured some of the biggest names in music including AJR, Alicia Keys, Anthony Ramos, Bastille, Bebe Rexha, Brett Eldredge, Dermot Kennedy, Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, Janelle Monae, Jason Mraz, Kane Brown, Liam Payne, Lil Yachty, Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Natalie Merchant, Post Malone, Rascal Flatts, Swae Lee, Tori Kelly, X Amabassadors, Zedd, and 24Kgldn.

"Staged By MSG" collaborations have included everything from private on stage wedding proposals, concerts that supported healthcare heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual events in support of emerging artists and local charities, and livestream concert events.