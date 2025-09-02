MONSTA X Releases 'THE X' First Album as Full Group Since 2021

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



K-pop group MONSTA X has released their new mini album "THE X", marking their first album as a full group since the start of their mandatory military service enlistment in 2021. The group recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary.

This comes on the heels of MONSTA X's return to Los Angeles for a full-group reunion on the KCON stage for the first time since 2016.

The title THE X represents a single, undefined variable, a force of untapped potential, unexplored directions, and new beginnings. It also embodies the Roman numeral “X” (10), celebrating MONSTA X’s tenth year together. By reinterpreting this iconic symbol in their own way, MONSTA X challenges the conventions of K-pop yet again, signaling their intent to continue setting, not following, the standard.

At the heart of THE X is its focus track, “N the Front,” a commanding anthem powered by heavy bass, thunderous drums, and a striking interplay of vocals and rap. The song delivers a bold statement of intent: rather than conforming to expectations, MONSTA X forges its own path, declaring, “We face forward without retreat.” Its dynamic structure and surging energy promise explosive power on stage, while the music video brings the concept to life with shifting angles and perspectives that challenge the very notion of a fixed “front,” capturing the group’s centered yet unyielding strength.

The mini album also features the pre-release single “Do What I Want,” which dropped on August 18 as a confident prelude to this new era. Built around groovy basslines, rhythmic drums, and hypnotic vocal chops, the track embodies MONSTA X’s natural strength, refined over years of global touring and chart-topping success. Rather than posturing with bravado, the song reflects the group’s seasoned self-assurance, declaring, “This is who we are,” and serving as a sensory introduction to the album’s energy.

Across its six tracks, THE X presents a diverse yet cohesive sonic journey. “Savior” explores the piercing emotions tied to redemption and connection. “Tuscan Leather,” inspired by rich, woody fragrances, layers dreamy textures with restrained sensuality. The track showcases JOOHONEY’s signature production and lyrics from both JOOHONEY and I.M. “Catch Me Now” captures the push and pull of a dangerous, unattainable love, building from a gentle start into a dramatic emotional crescendo. The album closes with “Fire & Ice,” a genre-blending track influenced by house and R&B. It expresses a love that goes beyond conventional forms and was written, composed, and arranged by HYUNGWON.

After a decade of world tours, chart-topping releases, and an unshakable reputation as one of K-pop’s most dynamic performers, MONSTA X has transcended the need for titles like “monstrous performers.” THE X represents not only a new chapter but also a reaffirmation of the method they’ve spent ten years perfecting; a method that doesn’t chase answers but instead proves, time and again, that MONSTA X’s way works. With THE X, their signature sound and vision resonate louder and clearer than ever, reinforcing their status as a force that continues to lead, redefine, and inspire.