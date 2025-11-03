Concert Review: RIIZE Raise the Bar With Multifaceted Talent and Charm on RIIZING LOUD Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2025 is RIIZE’s year. After a bit of a tumultuous past, if you know you know, the group is proving their resilience, embarking on their first-ever North American tour, “RIIZING LOUD”, on the heels of their successful debut album, “ODYSSEY.”

I attended the second stop of the tour, in New York at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1. This was a particularly special show, as it was a bit of a homecoming for RIIZE member, Anton, who is from New Jersey. The other members made sure to emphasize this exciting moment for Anton, who commented on how momentous of an occasion it was for him to perform in his “hometown.” Some of his family and friends were even in attendance. It was definitely a special moment to witness.

As a fan of RIIZE since pre-debut, I’ve gotten the chance to see them at KCON LA two times, once before their debut and again this past summer. But finally seeing them on their own stage was an unmatched experience. They’re a group of guys who were born to be on stage, with unending talent and charm. I’m happy they’re finally getting their chance to shine.

The setlist itself was just hit after hit. The show started with “Ember to Solar”, a song from the group’s most recent release, “ODYSSEY” before launching into a fan favorite from day one, “Siren.” The passion was evident as the deafening screams from the audience came immediately when everyone realized what song was starting.

After the powerful first two songs, the group slowed it down for “Odyssey” and “Combo”, showing off their skilled vocals. One thing about RIIZE is that they don’t lack in any skills. The vocals, choreography, and rapping are always on point. Prior to the song “Get a Guitar”, members Wonbin and Anton showed off their guitar skills, proving themselves even moreso as a multi-talented group.

Four more songs were performed before the group finally introduced themselves, including their Japanese single, “Lucky.” The group switched seamlessly between newer songs and older fan favorites, like “Memories”, “Talk Saxy”, and “Boom Boom Bass.” They also performed a cover of EXO’s “Monster”, much to the delight of the audience.

After giving their final ments, where the members thanked us for coming and talked about how special it was to perform in New York, they performed two encore songs, “One Kiss” and “Inside My Love”, before saying their goodbyes.

I truly hope to see RIIZE continue to succeed on their journey, and hopefully will no longer be held back by things that happened to them in the past. The members mentioned wanting to perform at the “real” Madison Square Garden next time they come to New York, and if they continue on this path, I can see that in their future. Of course, I will be there cheering them on.

