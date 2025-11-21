K-Pop Spotlight: Superstar Singer-Actor CHA EUN-WOO Releases 2nd Mini Album ELSE, Out Now

Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

Global artist, actor, and ASTRO member CHA EUN-WOO has released his highly anticipated 2nd mini album ELSE, marking his first music project in a year and nine months. ELSE is out now via Fantagio and Kakao Entertainment.

The new body of work captures CHA EUN-WOO’s evolution as a vocalist and performer, revealing a side of him fans have yet to see.

ELSE — meaning “other” or “different” — explores what emerges when CHA EUN-WOO steps outside expectations and breaks free from the familiar frameworks that once defined him. If his first solo album ENTITY served as a reflective search for his inner essence, ELSE pushes past those boundaries, offering a dynamic, unfiltered chapter rooted in instinct, emotion, and artistic freedom.

Structured around two contrasting emotional directions, ELSE balances raw, instinctive energy with delicate, sharpened sensitivity, presenting a compelling tension that draws listeners into his expanded world. Through genre-spanning production, intimate vocal delivery, and cohesive storytelling, the mini album showcases CHA EUN-WOO’s musical depth and his willingness to reveal more of his true self.

“Sweet Papaya” opens the album with a burst of pop-funk energy, blending funky guitar riffs and a laid-back groove with playful, tropical imagery that channels his youthful, effortless charm. Anchoring the album is the infectious focus track “SATURDAY PREACHER”, a retro-inspired disco anthem blending nostalgic synth textures with a groovy, pulsing bassline. With its addictive hook and CHA EUN-WOO’s captivating falsetto, the track embodies the electric energy of a Saturday night — portraying an irresistible presence capable of awakening the passion hidden inside everyone. “Selfish” shifts into a more cinematic pop sound, fusing trap beats with soft rock textures as it tenderly explores the innocent desire to be a little selfish in love. The mini album closes with “Thinkin’ Bout U”, a warm and emotive pop ballad that captures the quiet ache of longing. Across all four tracks, CHA EUN-WOO’s distinctive tone and versatility shine through, weaving a narrative that is both personal and sonically diverse.

Up next, the music video for “Sweet Papaya” is slated for release Nov 28, 3:30pm KST / Nov 27, 10:30pm PST. CHA EUN-WOO is currently completing his mandatory military service, with his discharge scheduled for January 2027.

CHA EUN-WOO 2ND MINI ALBUM - ELSE Tracklisting:

1. Sweet Papaya

2. SATURDAY PREACHER *focus track

3. Selfish

4. Thinkin’ Bout U

ABOUT CHA EUN-WOO

CHA EUN-WOO is a globally recognized South Korean singer, actor, and member of the boy group ASTRO. Since debuting in 2016, he has become one of Asia’s most prominent multi-hyphenate entertainers, active across music, television, film, and major global brand campaigns.

Renowned for his expressive vocals and charismatic presence, CHA EUN-WOO has starred in a series of hit productions, including “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty,” “True Beauty,” “Island,” “A Good Day to Be a Dog,” and “Wonderful World”. His artistry and popularity have earned him numerous accolades, such as the Rising Star Award, Best New Actor, Excellence Acting Award, AAA Emotive Award, MTV VMAJ Global Icon Award, and Korea’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award for Popular Culture & Arts.

With a social reach of over 60.9 million and a growing global fanbase, CHA EUN-WOO continues to expand his influence as one of Korea’s leading cultural figures.