A.J. Croce Sets 2026 Leg of 'Croce Plays Croce' Tour

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist A.J. Croce has announced a new slate of Spring 2026 dates for the Croce Plays Croce Tour. Following a run earlier this year, the new tour leg will include stops in Birmingham, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Austin, and many other cities throughout March and April of next year. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 5 at 10am local. For tickets and more information, visit here.

“I’m truly amazed by the response I continue to receive from my ever-evolving Croce Plays Croce tour,” says A.J. Croce. “The love that I feel every night is deeply moving, and inspires me to make every show better than the last.”

The shows will feature a blend of Jim Croce’s legendary songs — such as “Operator”, “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim”, “Bad Bad Leroy Brown” and “Time in a Bottle” — alongside A.J.’s own originals.

Over the course of eleven studio albums, he has become known as an acclaimed songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and electrifying performer, with more than twenty songs reaching Billboard’s Top 40 charts across multiple genres.

CROCE PLAYS CROCE 2026 TOUR DATES

Mar 10 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric Theatre

Mar 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall

Mar 13 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

Mar 14 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Mar 15 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Mar 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

Mar 18 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 20 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

Mar 21 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre - Austin

Mar 22 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Apr 9 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Universal Preservation Hall

Apr 10 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

Apr 11 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Apr 12 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

Sep 23 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

Photo Credit: Jim Shea