Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MILES Releases Debut EP Ft. Travis Barker on the Title Track

MILES Releases Debut EP Ft. Travis Barker on the Title Track

The new EP is now available on streaming platforms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

LA-based alt-pop artist and rapper MILES today released his debut EP NEVER HAVE I EVER via Elektra Records. Legendary multi-platinum and GRAMMY® Award-nominated musician Travis Barker is featured on the title track, along with serving as its primary producer.

With its arena-ready chorus and upbeat bassline, the fiery pop-rock song reflects MILES' dynamic, genre-bending sound. The companion music video for "NEVER HAVE I EVER" is also out today. Directed by Abir Hashem and Cameron Nisbet, the visual follows MILES and his friends through a night out in LA.

Mining inspiration from "the trials, tribulations, and heartbreak of moving to one of the craziest cities in America" from his native St. Louis, MILES' new EP is a relatable body of work when navigating life, relationships, and dating in the modern era. Of the title track, MILES explained, "'NEVER HAVE I EVER' felt like the perfect song to record live drums on when we were finalizing the EP. I was so excited when word came back that Travis was going to hop on the track; having him play drums on my song is a huge honor. I can't wait for everyone to hear this new project and am thankful for everyone involved in it."

In support of the new EP, MILES will make his live debut across the U.S. and Canada opening for Peach Tree Rascals on the "Does A Fish Know It's Wet Tour." MILES will provide direct support for the first leg of dates, which launch on Wednesday, 10/21 in San Diego and stop in major cities such as Brooklyn, Boston, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Detroit on Tuesday, November 8. All tickets are available HERE, with the full routing included below.

MILES bobs and weaves past genre lines with an unpredictable and undeniable style of his own, fusing breezy hip-hop, earthshaking pop, and grimy rock. Slowly, but surely, MILES developed a following online in 2020 before cooking up "WHAT IN TARNATION" back home in St. Louis. Beyond inspiring thousands of TikTok videos, it raked in millions of streams as he inked a deal with Elektra. He maintained his momentum with the captivating, high-energy follow up singles "DESPERADOS" and "MOSH PIT."

MILES' debut EP NEVER HAVE I EVER kickstarts an exciting new era for this artist on the ascent. "I'm just a kid from St. Louis who had a crazy dream to go to the city of Angels and make music," he added. "When you listen to me, I hope you feel like you can live the fullest life you can. I'm waking up every day in a place I love and telling you about my life here."

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

MILES ON TOUR SUPPORTING PEACH TREE RASCALS

10/21 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues

10/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/25 - Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room

10/26 - Austin TX @ Antone's Nightclub

10/27 - Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

10/29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

10/30 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

11/1 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9

11/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/4 - Boston, MA @ Middle East - Downstairs

11/5 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB

11/6 - Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

11/8 - Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch




From This Author - Michael Major


Anitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe EditionAnitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe Edition
August 26, 2022

The album features the 15 original tracks from the Versions of Me album released earlier this year, along with five new tracks with a star-studded line-up of collaborators including Missy Elliott, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Nicky Jam, HARV, L7NNON, Maffio, MC Pedrinho, Pedro Sampaio and Dadju. Listen to the new deluxe album now!
Duncan Sheik Releases New Album 'CLAPTRAP'Duncan Sheik Releases New Album 'CLAPTRAP'
August 26, 2022

Sheik has been celebrated for his work in musical theater, including the groundbreaking success of Spring Awakening, which won eight Tony Awards and a Grammy and is also the subject of the just released HBO Documentary  - ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.’ Listen to the new album now!
DJ Khaled Releases New Album 'GOD DID'DJ Khaled Releases New Album 'GOD DID'
August 26, 2022

The album includes Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, John Legend, and the late Juice WRLD. Of course, he also reunites with longtime brothers Drake, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross, while his sons Asahd and Aalam guest and co-Executive Produce once more.
Britney Spears Returns to Music on 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton JohnBritney Spears Returns to Music on 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton John
August 26, 2022

A joyous dance future-anthem dripping with summer abandon, “Hold Me Closer” sees two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. The seeds of the collaboration were sown in 2014 when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENVIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
August 26, 2022

Watch a video of Conor Ryan and the national tour cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing 'El Tango de Roxanne' on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The joining Ryan in the touring cast is Courtney Reed as Satine, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, Libby Lloyd as Nini, and more.