MAREM LADSON to Release New EP 'Baby Light' in September

Marem Ladson’s tour supporting Nick Hakim kicks off tonight in Detroit, MI.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Marem Ladson, the New York via Spain artist, announces her new EP, Baby Light, today with a video for lead single “Idontcare.”

Singing in both English and Spanish, Baby Light showcases folk-pop fueled by the rawest of emotions and the duality of Ladson’s bicultural heritage, crafting a sound that is all her own. These songs intricately weave pain, anger, loss, and hope, illuminating the brilliance that emerges amidst life's kaleidoscope of emotions.

The FADER, who premiered the Jorge Rico-directed video today is calling it "deceptively lowkey" saying "it's a song that feels as if it is delivered from an increasing distance, where certain feelings have dissipated but the sight in the rearview mirror is still clear."

“‘Idontcare’ is about forgiveness and reconciliation. It’s about having the strength to finally be able to face the past and heal,” Ladson explains. “I recorded this song and the entire project with my band in a remote studio in the mountains near to Barcelona. Being alone in such an isolated place, with just my closest collaborators, helped me process and embrace certain feelings I had been avoiding for a long time.“

Marem Ladson’s tour supporting Nick Hakim kicks off tonight in Detroit, MI. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/11 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

7/12 - Toronto, ON @ Axis (Collective) *

7/15 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helms Studio *

7/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

7/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

7/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird *

8/10 - Mallorca, ES @ Hotel Corazón

9/8 - Ferrol, EW @ Nachiños Fest

*supporting Nick Hakim

Photo Credit: Jorge Rico



