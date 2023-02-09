Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
M83 Surprise Releases 'Chapter 1' Featuring Tracks 1-6 Off Of Forthcoming Album 'Fantasy'

M83 Surprise Releases 'Chapter 1' Featuring Tracks 1-6 Off Of Forthcoming Album 'Fantasy'

The full album will be released on March 17.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Following the celebrated announcement last month of his forthcoming 9th studio album FANTASY (out 3/17 via Mute) and sharing of transformative first cut "Ocean's Niagara", today M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has unveiled "Chapter 1", the first six tracks of the record in their entirety.

In addition to this news, M83 has announced a run of live dates across Europe that includes festivals and three headline shows in Paris, London and Milan respectively. M83 has also since announced North American festival appearances at Just Like Heaven Fest and Corona Capital Guadalajara, as well as second shows in Phoenix, Seattle, New York and Oakland due to high demand. All dates are listed below.

For Gonzalez, Fantasy's direction and aesthetic was immediately clear. "I wanted this record to be very impactful live," he says. "The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of 'Before The Dawn Heals Us'. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it's maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones."

Reserved in nature, Gonzalez also sought to continue a trend that has become more prominent in his recent albums. "I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first," he states. "I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before."

Fantasy, M83's 9th studio album, proves a towering sensory delight and marks his most personal album to date, an alternate world that Gonzalez has created as an escape from the disconnected world we live in today.

Sonically expansive yet tenderly intimate, Gonzalez harnesses a juxtaposition of the unreachable and the omnipresent in a way that leaves the listener feeling unabashedly, heart-blazingly alive.

M83 is the musical vision of French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez. Over the span of two decades, he has firmly established himself as an artist whose work transcends mere escapism in favor of full-on worldbuilding. Whether it be via his celebrated studio albums, film soundtracks, or compositions for stage productions, Gonzalez has proven that nothing surpasses his ability to perfectly encapsulate a specific time, emotion, or sense of place.

Initially sparked to inspiration from shoegaze, Gonzalez' body of work spans and blurs multiple genres and realms, from the synth-laden dream-pop found on Saturdays = Youth to the ambient soundscapes of Before The Dawn Heals Us. He has seen grandiose global success with the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, that features explosive hit single "Midnight City", and has performed sold out tours around the world.

His career has also flourished in the film world, where he has soundtracked the silver screen for films like French director Gilles Marchand's 2011 'Black Heaven', 'Oblivion,' Tom Cruise's sci-fi flick, his brother's films 'Knife & Heart' (starring Vanessa Paradis **** The Guardian) and 'You And The Night', as well as soundtracking Cirque Du Soleil's VOLTA.

Listen to the new songs here:

Watch the new music video here:

M83 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

4/9/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4/10/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4/11/2023 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
4/13/2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
4/14/2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
4/15/2023 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
4/16/2023 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
4/18/2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
4/19/2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
4/21/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
4/22/2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
4/23/2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
4/25/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
4/26/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
4/28/2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
4/29/2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
4/30/2023 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
5/2/2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
5/3/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
5/5/2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
5/6/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheater
5/8/2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
5/9/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
5/10/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
5/11/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
5/13/2023 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Fest
5/14/2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
5/16/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
5/17/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
5/20/2023 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

M83 EU DATES:

6/7/2023 - Sigulda, LV - Sigulda Castle
6/8/2023 - Vilnius, LT - Lukiškės Prison
6/10/2023 - Helsinki, FI - Sideways Festival
6/17/2023 - Neuchatel,CH - Festi'Neuch
6/19/2023 - Milan, IT - Magnolia Summer
6/24/2023 - Prague, CZ - Metronome Festival
6/27/2023 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia
6/29/2023 - London, UK - Roundhouse
7/6/2023 - Bilbao, ES - BBK
7/7/2023 - Hérouville Saint Clar, FR - Festival Beauregard
8/12/2023 - Pezinok, SK - Grape Festival
8/13/2023 - Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival
8/19/2023 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

Photo credit: Anouck Bertin



Artists to Celebrate Joni Mitchell Receiving Library of Congress Prize Photo
Artists to Celebrate Joni Mitchell Receiving Library of Congress Prize
Musical artists will join the national library and American leaders to honor music legend Joni Mitchell. The lineup will include performances by James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Marcus Mumford, Graham Nash, Diana Krall and Angelique Kidjo. The concert is by invitation only.
VIDEO: Peppermint Drops Janet Jackson Rhythm Nation Tribute Video Photo
VIDEO: Peppermint Drops Janet Jackson 'Rhythm Nation' Tribute Video
Peppermint - the actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations has released a special video tribute for her all-time favorite pop artist and icon Janet Jackson. Peppermint’s dance tribute video of Janet Jackson's iconic song/video 'Rhythm Nation” was a labor of love as she re-created the video almost frame-for-frame.
Ann Hampton Callaway to Release Peggy Lee Celebration Album Tomorrow Photo
Ann Hampton Callaway to Release Peggy Lee Celebration Album Tomorrow
With her artist legacy series, pop/jazz vocalist and songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway paid homage to Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan on two critically-acclaimed CDs while staying true to her artistic aesthetic. Callaway continues that series with Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration!, which highlights the songwriting talents of Lee.
VIDEO: Regina Spektor Performs on LATE NIGHT Ahead of Sold Out US Tour Photo
VIDEO: Regina Spektor Performs on LATE NIGHT Ahead of Sold Out US Tour
Regina Spektor recently stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” for a performance of “What Might Have Been,” which aired last night. Spektor is gearing up to embark on her highly anticipated, sold out rescheduled North American tour, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Washington D.C., and more. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”
February 9, 2023

Rebecca Black continues to win over the hearts of music fans and media across generations via the internet. Internet queen, singer, songwriter and queer creator Rebecca Black delivers a debut studio album “Let Her Burn” and introduces herself as a new kind of popstar; one the world has never seen before! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'
February 9, 2023

Kid Koala shares a new single and video from the project, “Things Are Gonna Change,” featuring rising Los Angeles art pop artist Lealani on guest lead vocals. The socially conscious party anthem is accompanied by a music video using stop-motion graphics of exploding vinyl records and studio circuitry brought to life by Montreal production company.
Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94
February 9, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94. Bacharach was the award-winning composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'
February 9, 2023

Co-produced by Grammy winning bassist/bandleader John Clayton, who worked with McCann when she performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles in 2021, and longtime collaborator guitarist Fareed Haque, McCann’s Do I Move You? was created at the end of the COVID-19 quarantine period.
Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'
February 9, 2023

Bristol based duo Bad Sounds return with smooth, new track “Hard MF 2 Luv”. A soothing offering just in time for Valentine’s Day. Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which now, sees them at the top of their game.
share