M83 Announces Fall North American Tour Ahead of 'Fantasy' Album

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 A.M. local on Thursday, May 25th.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Following his recent month-plus-long run of sold out, critically-heralded North American tour dates, Today M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has announced another run of North American tour dates that will commence in October 2023 and include a show in Los Angeles at Shrine Expo Hall and an appearance at Austin City Limits festival.

Pre-sale runs from 10:00 A.M. local - 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 24th and general on-sale launches at 10:00 A.M. local on Thursday, May 25th. Full dates are listed below. 

For Gonzalez, Fantasy's direction and aesthetic was immediately clear. "I wanted this record to be very impactful live," he says. "The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of ‘Before The Dawn Heals Us’. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones."

Reserved in nature, Gonzalez also sought to continue a trend that has become more prominent in his recent albums. "I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first," he states. "I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before."

Fantasy, M83’s 9th studio album, proves a towering sensory delight and marks his most personal album to date, an alternate world that Gonzalez has created as an escape from the disconnected world we live in today. 

Sonically expansive yet tenderly intimate, Gonzalez harnesses a juxtaposition of the unreachable and the omnipresent in a way that leaves the listener feeling unabashedly, heart-blazingly alive. 

M83 is the musical vision of French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez. Over the span of two decades, he has firmly established himself as an artist whose work transcends mere escapism in favor of full-on worldbuilding. Whether it be via his celebrated studio albums, film soundtracks, or compositions for stage productions, Gonzalez has proven that nothing surpasses his ability to perfectly encapsulate a specific time, emotion, or sense of place.

Initially sparked to inspiration from shoegaze, Gonzalez’ body of work spans and blurs multiple genres and realms, from the synth-laden dream-pop found on Saturdays = Youth to the ambient soundscapes of Before The Dawn Heals Us.

He has seen grandiose global success with the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, that features explosive hit single “Midnight City”, and has performed sold out tours around the world.

His career has also flourished in the film world, where he has soundtracked the silver screen for films like French director Gilles Marchand's 2011 ‘Black Heaven’, 'Oblivion,' Tom Cruise's sci-fi flick, his brother's films 'Knife & Heart' (starring Vanessa Paradis **** The Guardian) and 'You And The Night’, as well as soundtracking Cirque Du Soleil's VOLTA.

M83 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

10/3/2023 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
10/4/2023 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center For The Performing Arts
10/7/2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
10/10/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall
10/11/2023 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound
10/12/2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
10/15/2023 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival 

tickets will be available HERE.




RELATED STORIES - Music

Pecas Releases Single BEAUTIFUL Photo
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'

The accompanying video, directed by Argentinean filmmaker Nata Failde in collaboration with Oriental Films and Proyecto24, portrays the aftermath of a motorcycle crash in slow motion and in reverse. It’s the visualization of how violent loss can feel, and how harrowing and disorienting longing can be.

Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval In Bitter Reflection Video Photo
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval In 'Bitter Reflection' Video

As they prepare for the release of their fourth full-length album, Bitter Reflection, brothers Alex and Andrew Jarson aka Body Of Light have revealed the record's title track alongside a stunning new music video that features revered actor James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko). Watch the new music video now!

David Morris Releases Emotional New Track Jennys Song Photo
David Morris Releases Emotional New Track 'Jenny's Song'

Co-written with Seth Alley, the song share's Jenny's story; a single mom doing her best to take care of her family and herself while battling addiction coupled with overwhelming grief. With an awareness of the power of a song, Morris aims to shed light on the tribulations and hardships so many in our world face.

Gogol Bordello, Green Day & More Release Ukrainian Charity Single Photo
Gogol Bordello, Green Day & More Release Ukrainian Charity Single

Out on Hütz’s own label, Casa Gogol, the track features punk & hardcore heavy hitters like Tre Cool (Green Day), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Joe Lally (Fugazi, The Messthetics), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Monte Pittman (Ministry), Sasha (Kazka) and Puzzled Panther.


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO