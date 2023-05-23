M83 Announces Fall North American Tour Ahead of 'Fantasy' Album

Following his recent month-plus-long run of sold out, critically-heralded North American tour dates, Today M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has announced another run of North American tour dates that will commence in October 2023 and include a show in Los Angeles at Shrine Expo Hall and an appearance at Austin City Limits festival.

Pre-sale runs from 10:00 A.M. local - 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 24th and general on-sale launches at 10:00 A.M. local on Thursday, May 25th. Full dates are listed below.

For Gonzalez, Fantasy's direction and aesthetic was immediately clear. "I wanted this record to be very impactful live," he says. "The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of ‘Before The Dawn Heals Us’. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones."

Reserved in nature, Gonzalez also sought to continue a trend that has become more prominent in his recent albums. "I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first," he states. "I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before."

Fantasy, M83’s 9th studio album, proves a towering sensory delight and marks his most personal album to date, an alternate world that Gonzalez has created as an escape from the disconnected world we live in today.

Sonically expansive yet tenderly intimate, Gonzalez harnesses a juxtaposition of the unreachable and the omnipresent in a way that leaves the listener feeling unabashedly, heart-blazingly alive.

M83 is the musical vision of French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez. Over the span of two decades, he has firmly established himself as an artist whose work transcends mere escapism in favor of full-on worldbuilding. Whether it be via his celebrated studio albums, film soundtracks, or compositions for stage productions, Gonzalez has proven that nothing surpasses his ability to perfectly encapsulate a specific time, emotion, or sense of place.

Initially sparked to inspiration from shoegaze, Gonzalez’ body of work spans and blurs multiple genres and realms, from the synth-laden dream-pop found on Saturdays = Youth to the ambient soundscapes of Before The Dawn Heals Us.

He has seen grandiose global success with the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, that features explosive hit single “Midnight City”, and has performed sold out tours around the world.

His career has also flourished in the film world, where he has soundtracked the silver screen for films like French director Gilles Marchand's 2011 ‘Black Heaven’, 'Oblivion,' Tom Cruise's sci-fi flick, his brother's films 'Knife & Heart' (starring Vanessa Paradis **** The Guardian) and 'You And The Night’, as well as soundtracking Cirque Du Soleil's VOLTA.

M83 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

10/3/2023 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

10/4/2023 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center For The Performing Arts

10/7/2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/10/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

10/11/2023 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

10/12/2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/15/2023 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

tickets will be available HERE.