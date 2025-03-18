Lyle Lovett Sets 2025 U.S. Summer Tour With His Large Band

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



4x Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actorÂ Lyle LovettÂ has announced new tour dates to his extensive 2025 tour â€“ this time with his Large Band. Tickets for the shows with his Large Band will be available this week, with pre-sale starting today, March 18, at 10:00AM local time, followed by general on-sale this Friday, March 21, at 10:00AM local time. For tickets, go toÂ here.

Lovett is currently on tour with his Acoustic Group which wraps on May 4 in Rockport, MA, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. He will then kick off the 39-date run with his Large Band on June 19 at Yaamavaâ€™ Theater in Highland, CA. The full tour itinerary is listed below.

Whether touring solo or with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, Lovett was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. Earlier this year, he was honored with the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

2025 Tour Dates:

April 3Â â€“ Nashville, TNÂ â€“ Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

April 4Â â€“ Nashville, TNÂ â€“ Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

April 5Â â€“ Nashville, TNÂ â€“ Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

April 22Â â€“ Lynchburg, VAÂ â€“ Historic Academy Theatre*

April 23Â â€“ Greensburg, PAÂ â€“ The Palace Theatre*

April 24Â â€“ Wilmington, DEÂ â€“ The Grand Opera House*

April 25Â â€“ York, PAÂ â€“ Appell Center for the Performing Arts*

April 26Â â€“ Tarrytown, NYÂ â€“ Tarrytown Music Hall*

April 27Â â€“ Concord, NHÂ â€“ Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre*

April 29Â â€“ Portsmouth, NHÂ â€“ The Music Hall*

April 30Â â€“ Brownfield, MEÂ â€“ Stone Mountain Arts Center*

May 1Â â€“ Cranston, RIÂ â€“ The Park Theatre*Â

May 2Â â€“ Lexington, MAÂ â€“ Cary Hall*

May 3Â â€“ Rockport, MAÂ â€“ Shalin Liu Performance Center*

May 4 â€“Â Rockport, MAÂ â€“ Shalin Liu Performance Center*

June 19 â€“ Highland, CA â€“ Yaamava' Theater

June 20 â€“ Los Angeles, CA â€“ The Orpheum Theatre

June 21Â â€“ Napa, CA â€“ Uptown Theatre Napa

June 22Â â€“ Saratoga, CA â€“ The Mountain Winery

June 25Â â€“ Santa Rosa, CA â€“ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

June 26Â â€“ Wheatland, CA â€“ Hard Rock Live - Sacramento

June 27Â â€“ Eugene, OR â€“ Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 28Â â€“ Carnation, WA â€“ Remlinger Farms

June 29Â â€“ Portland, OR â€“ Revolution Hall

July 2Â â€“ Boise, ID â€“ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

July 3Â â€“ Idaho Falls, ID â€“ Mountain America Center

July 4Â â€“ Bozeman, MT â€“ The ELM

July 5Â â€“ Ketchum, ID â€“ The Argyros Performing Arts Center

July 8Â â€“ Jackson, WY â€“ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Center Theater

July 9Â â€“ Sandy, UT â€“ Sandy Amphitheater

July 11Â â€“ Aspen, CO â€“ Belly Up Aspen

July 12Â â€“ Beaver Creek, CO â€“ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 13Â â€“ Greenwood Village, CO â€“ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^

July 16Â â€“ Oklahoma City, OK â€“ The Criterion

July 17Â â€“ Kansas City, MO â€“ Uptown Theater

July 18Â â€“ Chesterfield, MO â€“ The Factory

July 19Â â€“ Chicago, IL â€“ The Auditorium

July 20Â â€“ Bay Harbor, MI â€“ Great Lakes Center for the Arts

July 23Â â€“ Richmond, KY â€“ EKU Center for the Arts

July 24Â â€“ Knoxville, TN â€“ Tennessee Theatre

July 25Â â€“ LaGrange, GA â€“ Sweetland Amphitheatre

July 26Â â€“ Greensboro, NC â€“ Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

July 27Â â€“ Richmond, VA â€“ Dominion Energy Center

July 29Â â€“ Lowell, MA â€“ Lowell Memorial Auditorium

July 30Â â€“ Hyannis, MA â€“ Cape Cod Melody Tent

July 31Â â€“ Sidney, ME â€“ Bowl in the Pines

August 1Â â€“ Shelburne, VT â€“ The Green at Shelburne Museum

August 2Â â€“ Katonah, NY â€“ Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts - Venetian Theater

August 3Â â€“ Hammondsport, NY â€“ Concerts At Point of the Bluff

August 5Â â€“ New Haven, CT â€“ College Street Music Hall

August 6Â â€“ Selbyville, DE â€“ Freeman Arts Pavilion

August 7Â â€“ Vienna, VA â€“ Wolf Trap!

# with the Nashville Symphony

* with Acoustic Group

^ support from The Blind Boys of Alabama

! support from Asleep at the Wheel

Comments