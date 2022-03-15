Lyle Lovett & His Large Band Confirm 2022 Tour Dates

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett has confirmed a 2022 tour with his Large Band, in addition to co-headlining dates with Chris Isaak. The new dates follow Lovett's current tour with his Acoustic Group, which marks his first in-person tour since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Kicking off with four nights at City Winery-Pier57 in New York City, Lovett and his Large Band will make further stops throughout the country, including at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Wolf Trap Filene Center in Vienna, VA, and the Opry at the Ryman in Nashville, TN, as well as many more. See full tour routing below.

Lyle Lovett presale with Official Community begins starting March 16, with public onsale beginning Friday, March 18. Check local listings.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as a preview of songs from his upcoming album on Verve Records, scheduled for release this May. Further details on new music to come.

Tour Dates

March 15, 2022-Jacksonville, FL-Florida Theatre*

March 16, 2022-Mobile, AL-Saenger Theater*

March 17, 2022-Birmingham, AL-The Lyric Theatre*

March 18, 2022-Birmingham, AL-The Lyric Theatre*

March 19, 2022-Germantown, TN-Germantown Performing Arts Center* SOLD OUT

March 21, 2022-Jackson, MS-Thalia Mara Hall*

March 22, 2022-Fort Smith, AR-ArcBest Performing Arts Center*

March 23, 2022-Eureka Springs, AR-The Auditorium*

March 25, 2022-Galveston, TX-The Grand 1894 Opera House*

March 26, 2022-Galveston, TX-The Grand 1894 Opera House*

March 27, 2022-New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall* SOLD OUT

March 28-Waco, TX-Waco Hall*

March 29, 2022-New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall* SOLD OUT

March 30, 2022-New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall* SOLD OUT

April 7, 2022-Dallas, TX-The Majestic Theatre* SOLD OUT

April 8, 2022-Dallas, TX-The Majestic Theatre*

April 9, 2022-Dallas, TX-The Majestic Theatre* SOLD OUT

May 17-New York, NY-City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT

May 18-New York, NY-City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT

May 19-New York, NY-City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT (early show)

May 20-New York, NY-City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT (early show)

June 15-Tucson, AZ-The Fox Tucson†

June 16-Mesa, AZ-Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center†

June 17-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre‡

June 18-Las Vegas, NV-Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas‡

June 19-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl‡

June 21-Napa, CA-Uptown Theatre Napa†

June 22-Saratoga, CA-The Mountain Winery†

June 23-Santa Rosa, CA-Luther Burbank Center for the Arts†

June 24-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡

June 25-Seattle, WA ‡

June 26-Troutdale, OR-Edgefield‡

June 28-Walla Walla, WA-Wine Country Amphitheater‡

June 30-Ketchum, ID-Rive Run Lodge‡

July 1-Salt Lake City, UT ‡

July 2-Grand Junction, CO-Avalon Theatre†

July 3-Taos, NM-Kit Carson Park‡

July 4-Durango, CO-La Plata County Fairgrounds†

July 5-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

July 7-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Theatre‡

July 8-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre‡

July 9-Cedar Rapids, IA-McGrath Amphitheatre†

July 10-Highland Park, IL-Ravinia Festival‡

July 12-Dayton, OH-Schuster Performing Arts Center†

July 13-Northfield, OH-MGM Northfield Park‡

July 14-Shipshewana, IN-Blue Gate Performing Arts Center†

July 15-Grand Rapids, MI†

July 16-Bay Harbor, MI-Great Lakes Center for the Arts†

July 17-Rochester Hills, MI-Meadow Brook‡

July 20-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park‡

July 21-Des Moines, IA-Hoyt Sherman Place†

July 22-Omaha, NE-Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center‡

July 23-Minneapolis, MN-State Theatre†

July 26-Red Bank, NJ-Count Basie Center for the Arts†

July 27-Morristown, NJ-Mayo Performing Arts Center†

July 28-Geneva, NY-Smith Opera House†

July 29-Chautauqua, NY-Chautauqua Amphitheater at Chautauqua Institution†

July 30-Lancaster, PA-American Music Theatre†

July 31-Westhampton Beach, NY-Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center†

August 2-Philadelphia, PA-City Winery†

August 3-Philadelphia, PA-City Winery†

August 4-Philadelphia, PA-City Winery†

August 5-Philadelphia, PA-City Winery†

August 6-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap Filene Center‡

August 7-Selbyville, DE-Freeman Stage†

August 9-Ridgefield, CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse†

August 10-Portland, ME-Merrill Auditorium†

August 11-Shelburne, VT-The Green at Shelburne Museum†

August 12-Hyannis, MA-Cape Cod Melody Tent†

August 13-Cohasset, MA-South Shore Music Circus†

August 15-Durham, NC-Durham Performing Arts Center†

August 16-Greenville, SC-Peace Center-Concert Hall†

August 17-Nashville, TN-Opry @ The Ryman‡

August 18-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall‡

August 19-Biloxi, MS-Beau Rivage Theatre†

August 20-Shreveport, LA-Shreveport Municipal Auditorium‡

*Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

†An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

‡Co-headline with Chris Isaak