Lurid Purple Flowers Release Swirling New Single 'Undone'

Anything-but-pop band Lurid Purple Flowers have released their latest single, "Undone," a track fueled by turbocharged orchestrations and dizzying song structure that emulates the feeling of uncertainty of questioning whether your surroundings are real. A blistering fusion of post-punk artistry, alt-rock energy, progressive jam band-leaning riffage, and sporadic shoegazing psychedelic rock, "Undone" is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms.

"Undone" is the first release from Lurid Purple Flowers since the release of their prolific EP No Sympathy in September of 2022. Like No Sympathy and the EP that proceeded it, Mania, which both focused on addiction, identity, personal balance, and well-being, "Undone" makes an effort to normalize mental health conversations by zooming in on the effects that panic attacks can have on the individual experiencing them.

The current lineup of Lurid Purple Flowers, featuring CA Newcomb on lead vocals and guitar, Ben Caito on bass, and Nick White on drums, has quickly gained recognition in the music industry. In 2022, the band received a Boston Music Award nomination after both their EPs, No Sympathy and Mania, cracked the NACC Top 200 charts and received airplay on over 25 college radio stations nationwide.

"Undone" echoes the energetic Lurid Purple Flowers' live sound that has helped them quickly build a reputation in the Boston music scene and nationally, fueled by Newcomb's guttural growl and bombastic shredding, Caito's flowing and funky bass riffs, and White's chaotic and non-traditional drum structures create a voluminous cadence. Driven by only their own creative compass, the band are unapologetic in their blueprint, which is a blistering blend of each member's personality and influence.

"Undone" is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms. Listen to the new single here: