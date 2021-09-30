Luke Wild Releases 'Pie' Single with Deb Never From Upcoming EP

Luke Wild will release his new EP "Shoebox" on October 29. Today, he releases the EP's lead single, the indie-infused hop-hop "PIE (feat. Deb Never)."

Following the release of his debut EP "Sunburn", Luke found himself collaborating with a number of artists. But it was his time in the studio with Deb Never that really had an impact. Luke co-produced and wrote her latest singles, "Sorry," and "Disassociate" and today she returns the favor by way of the feature on "PIE."

The video was directed by directed and edited by Sean Matsuyama and Luke notes, "This video is about two misfits running a lackluster food truck, not taking themselves or anyone too seriously, just like me and Deb in real life." Sean notes, "we wanted to make a video that nods to early 2000s indie comedy movies with dry humor. We wanted to see how creative we could get with just a single location and the homies."

Luke has previously shared the EP's "Slow Motion" and "New Miss America." Variance said "Luke Wild's new single 'New Miss America' is such a tease and we absolutely love it." Aupium called it, "...a quirky upbeat piece..." and B-Sides noted, "(Luke Wild's) tremendous production experience is evident on this track, with each sonic element coming through perfectly in balance. What begins as a seemingly standard indie rock track evolves as more industrial elements are brought forward. Wild's vocal delivery is also incredibly rich and interesting." For the EP - which also includes guest vocals from Dora Jar - Luke once again teamed with Grammy-nominated producer Jerome Potter for production duties.

The son of a pastor, Luke Christian Wild grew up a skateboarder in Tampa, FL. He began playing piano at five, guitar bass at 12, and performing in gospel bands at church (and then throughout the Southeast) during his teenage years. The now 25-year-old found his way to Los Angeles by way of Tennessee and Atlanta.

By the time he landed in California 3 years ago he already had a decade of experience in the studio producing and engineering recordings for local artists. That experience added another element to what was already percolating for Luke with regards to his own songwriting and the end result is an artistic vision that is all his own, one where he aims to be as expressive and free as possible.

Listen to the new track here: