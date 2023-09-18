Luke Grimes Announces New EP 'PAIN PILLS OR PEWS'

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today announced that he will be releasing an eight-song EP on October 20, Pain Pills Or Pews. Grimes wrote six of the songs on the Dave Cobb produced project. Fans can now pre-save Pain Pills Or Pews. On Friday, Sept. 22, they will be able to download the next track to be released, “Burn.”

After the release of his debut EP, Grimes will be heading out on the road to bring fans live performances of his songs this fall. Tickets will be on sale at www.lukegrimesmusic.com on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 am local time. Grimes will also be perform for the first time at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural festival on Sept. 24 in Franklin, TN and he will be returning to Stagecoach in Indio, CA in April 2024.

Fans can see a just-released acoustic performance of the EP’s “No Horse To Ride” exclusively on the Western AF YouTube channel HERE.

Track Listing Pain Pills Or Pews

1. No Horse To Ride (Luke Grimes)

2. Hold On (Foy Vance)

3. Ghost Of Who We Were (Luke Grimes)

4. Where It's Blue (Colton Venner)

5. Burn (Luke Grimes)

6. Playing On The Tracks (Luke Grimes)

7. Oh Ohio (Luke Grimes)

8. Ain't Dead Yet (Luke Grimes)

Luke Grimes Tour Dates

11/9 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall 11/10 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts 11/30 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue 12/1 Rosemont, IL Joe's Live 12/7 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum 12/9 Austin, TX Emo's 12/15 Washington, DC 9:30 Club 12/16 Boston, MA Royale

About Luke Grimes

Grimes’ debut track, “No Horse To Ride,” debuted inside the Top 10 of the Country Songs sales chart at No. 7. In its second week of release, “No Horse To Ride” racked up 95K Shazams, placing it No. 2 on the Shazam Country chart, No. 2 on the Shazam Top 200 USA chart and No. 37 on the Shazam Global chart, a rarity for a country artist. Spotify placed the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position, and the song has been on eight Spotify Viral Charts.

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit television series, “Yellowstone,” Grimes has been making music for years and is prepping his first major label project. When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Grimes grew up playing music in the church as the son of a Pentecostal pastor. His father also laid the foundation for the music he loves, introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist, inspired by the likes of Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and the late Townes Van Zandt. Grimes continues to tour this summer at fairs and festivals across the country.

Photo Credit: @WyomingOutLoud (Jake Hoffman)