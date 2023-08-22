Lukas Nelson & POTR Confirm Fall Headline Tour

Tickets for the new shows go on-sale this Friday, August 25 at 10:00am local time.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Lukas Nelson & POTR Confirm Fall Headline Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lukas Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, Fort Worth’s Tannahill’s Tavern, San Antonio’s The Espee, Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Theatre, Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Washington DC’s 9:30 Club and Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl among many others. See below for tour itinerary. Additional headline dates to be announced soon. 

Tickets for the new shows go on-sale this Friday, August 25 at 10:00am local time. Details can be found at www.lukasnelson.com/tour

Additionally, the official music video for “All For Winds,” a song from Nelson’s acclaimed new album, Sticks and Stones, is debuting today. Lovingly created by his brother, Micah Nelson, the video is filled with illustrations that pay tribute to the beauty and nature of Maui, where Nelson spends much of his time. Watch/share HERE

Self-produced by Nelson and POTR, Sticks and Stones was released last month on 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers and is currently top 5 on the Americana Albums charts (stream/purchase here).

With the record, Nelson continues to garner success at radio as his single, “Sticks and Stones,” is currently #1 on the Alt Country chart and top 10 on the Americana Singles chart. This follows Nelson’s previous single, “More Than Friends” featuring Lainey Wilson, which reached #1 on the Americana Singles chart earlier this summer. 

Written solely by Nelson, Sticks and Stones is filled with upbeat energy and a sense of fun, as he explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor, while also capturing the musical power and electricity of the band’s live performances. 

Of the record, Nelson reflects, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.” 

Since his debut over a decade ago, Texas and Hawaii-based Nelson has played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio albums to date including the latest, 2021’s A Few Stars Apart. Produced by Dave Cobb, the record spent seven weeks at #1 on the Americana Albums chart and received widespread acclaim with Rolling Stone declaring, “His best album yet…Nelson’s most compact, streamlined, and focused album,” while The Tennessean asserted, “a collection of lyrically stirring, musically multifarious and ultimately hopeful roots rock storytelling.” 

Additionally, Nelson co-produced the music for 2018’s lauded A Star Is Born film in addition to appearing in the film and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.  

LUKAS NELSON & POTR CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, August 25 at 10am local time

September 15—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival 

September 16—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads

September 17—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads

September 18—Columbia, MO—The Blue Note

September 20—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

September 21—Bloomington, IL—The Castle Theatre

September 24—North Adams, MA—FreshGrass

September 27—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

September 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

October 6-8—Gretna, LA—Gretna Heritage Festival

October 13—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

October 14—Midland, TX—The Tailgate

October 15—San Antonio, TX—The Espee

October 18—Abilene, TX—The Paramount Theatre

October 19—Fort Worth, TX—Tannahill’s Tavern

October 20—Katy, TX—Mo’s Place

October 24—Little Rock, AR—The Hall

October 25—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall

October 26—Oxford, MS—The Lyric

October 28—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

October 29—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 30—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Landing

November 1—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Parker Theatre

November 2—Fort Myers, FL—The Ranch

November 4—Sanford, FL—Tuffy’s

November 7—Birmingham, AL—Iron City

November 8—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

November 9—Asheville, NC—Orange Peel

November 11—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz

November 12—Washington, DC—9:30 Club

November 14—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theatre

November 15—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony

November 16—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl

*supporting Tedeschi Trucks Band



