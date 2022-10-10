Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Louis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & More

Louis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & More

The album will be released this Friday, October 14.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

This Friday, LA maestro Louis Cole returns with his new album, Quality Over Opinion (Brainfeeder). The album was preceded by singles "Let It Happen," "Not Needed Anymore," "I'm Tight," and "Dead Inside Shuffle."

20 tracks deep, Quality Over Opinion was written, performed, and produced by Louis in his modest home studio with contributions from a handful of close friends, namely Genevieve Artadi ("my no.1 music collaborator"); saxophonist Sam Gendel - Cole's friend for 17 years; pianist Chris Fishman; Nate Wood from the band Kneebody; Marlon Mackey; and guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.

The videos, too, largely came from Louis's hand, including the 7-minute funk rocket and accompanying wild dance video for "I'm Tight," directed and choreographed by the artist himself. Meanwhile, "Not Needed Anymore" shows his creative side in action, where you see Louis build an entire song himself.

"This album is a representation of me trying to make the best, most powerful and listenable music I can. For myself and also others," says Louis. Accordingly, his touchstones for Quality Over Opinion include boundary-pushing composers such as Gustav Mahler and György Ligeti alongside jazz icons like Miles Davis, the Swedish extreme metal band Meshuggah, Morten Lauridsen (distinguished professor of music and American Choral Master) and Super Mario Kart.

"There is no continuous thread of a story on this album, each song expresses its own moment in my life and time," he explains. "I was inspired by joy, pain and the constant mission to pull something out of life around me".

Louis Cole Live

19 Oct - August Hall, San Francisco, CA *

20 Oct - Sessions Music Hall, Eugene OR +

21 Oct - Revolution Hall, Portland, OR +

22 Oct - Earshot Jazz at The Town Hall, Seattle, WA

23 Oct - Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA *

5 Dec - Nagoya Club Quattro, Nagoya, JP ^

6 Dec - Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka, JP ^

7 Dec - Shibuya O-East, Tokyo, JP ^

+ with Makaya McCraven

*with Genevieve Artadi

^Louis Cole Big Band show

Louis Cole is an LA singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with a penchant for wearing animal prints, silly t-shirt slogans and skeleton bodysuits. Sometimes he likes to film himself playing the drums topless and sporting a plastic waffle suspended on a rope chain. These are all things that many of us would struggle to pull off with any style or panache, but Cole absolutely bosses everything he does because his off-the-wall style is matched, nay surpassed, by the sheer weight of his artistry.

Tipped by the likes of Quincy Jones and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Thundercat describes him as "one of Los Angeles's greatest musicians" and earlier this year invited him to play drums on his recent tour of Japan. The pair have frequently written together including on the aptly titled "I Love Louis Cole" from Thundercat's Grammy-winning album It Is What It Is.

Continuing his mission to create deep feelings through music, Louis is the figurehead of an LA jazz-adjacent scene that includes Genevieve Artadi (with whom Cole co-founded the alt pop / electrofunk band KNOWER in 2009), Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes, Jacob Mann, Pedro Martins and more.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'
October 10, 2022

Mickey Guyton brings her celebrated vocals to her brand-new song “How You Love Someone” out today. Written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and produced by Karen Kosowski, “How You Love Someone” poses the questions one asks when learning the intricacies and depths of another in those early stages of love. 
Interview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to HimInterview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to Him
October 10, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Raúl Castillo to discuss how Victor I. Cazares' american (tele)visions and its characters are 'familiar' to him, what audiences can expect from his upcoming film The Inspection, starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, and what he looks for in future projects after thinking he was done with theatre.
Apple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short FilmApple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short Film
October 10, 2022

The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) as The Mole, Idris Elba (“Luther”) as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne (“All Things Bright and Beautiful”) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy. 
Louis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & MoreLouis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & More
October 10, 2022

Quality Over Opinion was written, performed, and produced by Louis in his home studio with contributions from a handful of close friends, namely Genevieve Artadi (“my no.1 music collaborator”); saxophonist Sam Gendel – Cole’s friend for 17 years; pianist Chris Fishman; Nate Wood from the band Kneebody; Marlon Mackey; and guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.
Scotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This FridayScotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This Friday
October 10, 2022

Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists.