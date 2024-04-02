Louis Carnell Shares Collaboration With Laraaji 'eleven'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Louis Carnell & Laraaji have shared a new collaboration, “eleven”, a transportive piece where bursts of hammered dulcimer and chiming dissonance flow in and out of vaporous drones.

Listen to “eleven” by Louis Carnell & Laraaji HERE.

Listen to the 111 series so far HERE.

The track follows news of a 15-track double vinyl release, 111, due out on April 23, 2024 via Mute. The album brings together all of the collaborations from the 111 series: Keeley Forsyth, Lee Ranaldo, Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, Coby Sey, KMRU, Okkyung Lee, Wu-Lu, Green-House and Laraaji, as well as unreleased tracks with Marta De Pascalis, Leila, Nailah Hunter and Damsel Elysium.

Carnell explains the project, "As the engine of modern life funnels us into states of loss and isolation, 111 aims at a utopian poetics of hope. Re-aligning connections by exploring mutual spaces 111 attempts to empower its listener & forms an equivalent environment for each collaboration. Each artist that features on 111 has provided me with multiple moments of solitude and resilience, & I'm thankful to them all.

Visually there are no obvious signifiers of hope, a reflection on the feeling or practice is individual to its arbitrator, but in their existence, we form a foundation of promise & possibility."

Each track in the series is accompanied by one of three visual works by Arcin Sagdic (Maison Margiela, COMME des GARÇONS, Burberry) and Louis Carnell, extending Carnell's visual collaborations that have included Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter.

Carnell is scheduled to perform at the ICA, London on May 23, 2024 on a bill with Keeley Forsyth, his first collaborator for the series. 111 live events have included performances at Café OTO and Stoke Newington Old Church in London and the Volksbühne in Berlin.