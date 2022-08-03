Lorna Shore Announces 'The Pain Remains Headline Tour'

LORNA SHORE announces The Pain Remains North American headline tour today. The band will be joined by Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting on October 21st in Philly and wrapping on November 20th in Montreal.

VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry.

General admission tickets go on sale starting August 5th at 10AM local time (ticket links below) and VIP tickets will be available on August 4th at 10AM ET/7AM PT, here.

"We are excited to celebrate the release our new album 'Pain Remains' across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember," states LORNA SHORE guitarist Adam De Micco.

Pre-orders for Pain Remains, which is set for release on October 14th via Century Media Records, are available starting today in various formats, with the CD Digipak and all initial runs of the Gatefold 2LP coming with a special matte/glossy varnish. Pre-orders are available, HERE. See below for a list of all the various formats.

Before LORNA SHORE hits the road for their North American headline tour, the band will be in Europe for a handful of summer festivals, a tour with Parkway Drive and While She Sleeps and co-headline dates with Tesseract. See below for a full list of the band's upcoming tour dates.

LORNA SHORE Tour Dates

European Summer Festivals

06.08.22 (SE) Rättvik - Dalhalla Brinner

10.08.22 (CZ) Jaromer - Brutal Assault

12.08.22 (BE) Kortrijk - Alcatraz Open Air

13.08.22 (UK) Catton Hall - Bloodstock Open Air

19.08.22 (DE) Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze

20.08.22 (DE) Trier - Summerblast Festival

21.08.22 (FR) Saint-Nolff - Motocultor Festival

Co-Headline European Shows w/TESSERACT

05.08.22 (NO) Oslo - Parkteateret - SOLD OUT!

07.08.22 (DK) Copenhagen - Pumpehuset - SOLD OUT!

09.08.22 (PL) Warsaw - Proxima

As I Lay Dying, Ten 56

15.08.22 (DE) München - Backstage

16.08.22 (CH) Lyss - Kulturfabrik

Parkway Drive European Tour 2022

w/While She Sleeps

09.09.22 (DE) Leipzig - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

10.09.22 (CZ) Prague - Forum Karlin

12.09.22 (BE) Brussels - Forest National

13.09.22 (LUX) Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal

14.09.22 (DE) Frankfurt - Festhalle

16.09.22 (CH) Zürich - Samsung Hall

17.09.22 (DE) Munich - Olympiahalle

18.09.22 (AT) Vienna - Stadthalle

20.09.22 (DE) Berlin - Velodrom

21.09.22 (DE) Hamburg - Barclays Arena

23.09.22 (NL) Amsterdam - AFAS Live

24.09.22 (DE) Dortmund - Westfalenhalle

25.09.22 (DE) Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle

27.09.22 (FR) Paris - Zenith

30.09.22 (UK) London - Alexandra Palace

01.10.22 (UK) Manchester - AO Arena

02.10.22 (UK) Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

03.10.22 (UK) Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

The Pain Remains Tour

October 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TICKETS HERE)

October 22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre (TICKETS HERE)

October 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (TICKETS HERE)

October 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage (TICKETS HERE)

October 25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre (TICKETS HERE)

October 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (TICKETS HERE)

October 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven) (TICKETS HERE)

October 28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum (TICKETS HERE)

October 29 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey (TICKETS HERE)

October 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (TICKETS HERE)

November 1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center (TICKETS HERE)

November 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater (TICKETS HERE)

November 4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater (TICKETS HERE)

November 5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 (TICKETS HERE)

November 6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post (TICKETS HERE)

November 8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (TICKETS HERE)

November 9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre (TICKETS HERE)

November 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (TICKETS HERE)

November 12 - Denver, CO - Summit (TICKETS HERE)

November 13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck (TICKETS HERE)

November 15 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge (TICKETS HERE)

November 16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall (TICKETS HERE)

November 17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues (TICKETS HERE)

November 18 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre (TICKETS HERE)

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre (TICKETS HERE)

November 20 - Montreal, QC - L'astral (TICKETS HERE)