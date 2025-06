Lorde Drops Highly Anticipated New Album 'Virgin'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lorde has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Virgin,' her first new album since 2021's 'Solar Power.' Lorde's song 'Green Light,' featured on her 2017 album 'Melodrama,' features heavily in Kimberly Bellflower's John Proctor Is the Villain, currently running on Broadway. Listen to her new album below.

Following a string of successful singles — ‘What Was That,’ ‘Man of the Year,’ and ‘Hammer’ — which have been steadily climbing the charts and are nearing 200 million streams even before the album’s release, the next step in Lorde’s artistic evolution has arrived. Co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, Lorde celebrated the release at Baby’s All Right in New York on Sunday, giving fans a sneak preview of the record.

In support of ‘Virgin’, Lorde will be embarking on her biggest tour yet, UltraSound, which has already sold out multiple nights at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 Arena, and Kia Forum. Demand has been so overwhelming that additional dates were added within hours of the artist presale – many of which also sold out instantly - including 2 nights at Barclay’s Center.

LORDE ULTRASOUND 2025 TOUR DATES:

SOLD OUT Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center !*

SOLD OUT Friday, September 19, 2025 - Chicago, IL - United Center !*

SOLD OUT Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*

SOLD OUT Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*

SOLD OUT Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !*

SOLD OUT Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena !*

SOLD OUT Friday, September 26, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden =!

SOLD OUT Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre =!

SOLD OUT Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center =!

SOLD OUT Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !*

SOLD OUT Friday, October 3, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center !*

SOLD OUT Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !*

SOLD OUT Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !*

SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena !^

SOLD OUT Thursday, October 9, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !^

SOLD OUT Friday, October 10, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^

SOLD OUT Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^

SOLD OUT Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^

SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!

SOLD OUT Friday, October 17, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena =!

SOLD OUT Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum =!^

SOLD OUT Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre !^

SOLD OUT Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center !^

SOLD OUT Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !^

SOLD OUT Sunday, November 9, 2025 – Luxembourg – Rockhal $

SOLD OUT Monday, November 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Zénith de Paris - La Villette %

SOLD OUT Saturday, November 15, 2025 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena =%

SOLD OUT Sunday, November 16, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena &%

SOLD OUT Monday, November 17, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena &%

SOLD OUT Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro &%

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - Utilitia Arena &%

SOLD OUT Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Dublin, IE - RDS Simmonscourt &%

SOLD OUT Monday, November 24, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live &

SOLD OUT Tuesday, November 25, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live &

SOLD OUT Thursday, November 27, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National !

SOLD OUT Saturday, November 29, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena !

SOLD OUT Sunday, November 30, 2025 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622 !

SOLD OUT Monday, December 1, 2025 – Munich, Germany – Zenith !

SOLD OUT Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium !l

SOLD OUT Friday, December 5, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle !

Saturday, December 6, 2025 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena !

Monday, December 8, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena !

SOLD OUT Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet !

SOLD OUT Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

SOLD OUT Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

= Blood Orange

! Japanese House

& Nilüfer Yana

*Chanel Beads

^Empress Of

% Jim-E Stack

$ Oklou

Photo credit: Thistle Brown

