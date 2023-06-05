Longings (Ex. Orchid, California X) Announce New Album

LONGINGS will release their new album Dreams In Red on July 7, 2023.

Longings (Ex. Orchid, California X) Announce New Album

Don Giovanni Records has announced that Western Mass trio LONGINGS will release their new album Dreams In Red on July 7, 2023. The album was recorded by band member Will Killingsworth at Dead Air Studios.

From the woods of Western Massachusetts, Longings are a powerhouse trio featuring Cole Lanier (California X, Rogue Trooper), Meghan Minior (Siamese Twins, Ampere), and Will Killingsworth (Orchid, Vaccine). Self-Recorded, Mixed, and Mastered at Dead Air Studios. 

Today, Longings released the album's first single "Expensive Graves." The track is available now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now. Dreams In Red is available for pre-order now HERE.

Longings second full-length album, Dreams In Red, reveals a broad post-punk vision of haunting atmospheres and driving melodies. Eight new songs with a sense of urgency, range from the abrasive to the abstract.

The first single "Expensive Graves" - streaming everywhere now - is a breakneck tight two minute melodic pop gem that will demand several subsequent re-listens.

Of Expensive Graves the band says: “When our lives are in chaos, what becomes of our dreams? Even our means of escape have become a hostile environment. While we may distract ourselves from the path ahead, the end remains certain.”



