London Singer-Songwriter Eloise Debuts New Single 'Therapist'

The track is the third single off of her debut album Drunk On A Flight, set to be released on April 14.

Mar. 15, 2023  

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases her latest single, "Therapist." The track is the third single off of her debut album Drunk On A Flight, set to be released on April 14th via AWAL - pre-save HERE.

Furthering the central theme of relationships, "Therapist" is a whip-smart, sorry-not-sorry "diss track" skewering emotional codependency with kiss-offs like, "you're acting like a boy but I fell for a man."

Starting off slowly with plucking guitar notes, and swelling to a soft-rock-inspired electric guitar moment, the upbeat track further showcases Eloise's cheeky personality and songwriting capabilities. As Cool Hunting said, Eloise has a true talent for making "expressive, absorbing pop."

On the new song, Eloise shares, "'Therapist' is a song for all the people who are tired of being dragged down by their partner's baggage. It's also a plea for all of the repressed people to cry on a therapist's couch instead of our laps. We have our own stuff to deal with!"

On upcoming album, Drunk On A Flight, Eloise broadens her horizons and applies her pop nous to a wider palette of sounds. The 12-track body of work is a coming of age album about embracing the moment.

"My songwriting has always been honest, but this feels raw - like I'm exploring all the shades of emotion," she explains. Her first single from the album, "Drunk On A Flight," introduces the album's central theme of heartbreak by chronicling the tale of a love gone sour. The album's second single, "Giant Feelings," continues to chronicle the complicated emotions that Eloise is trying to confront following the end of her relationship.

Created in collaboration with South London producer Conor Albert, Drunk On A Flight is a heartbreak record that'll empower listeners to luxuriate in their feelings-however messy or complicated they may be. It follows two critically-acclaimed EPs, This Thing Called Living (2019) and Eloise's latest project Somewhere In-Between that The Line of Best Fit notes something only "a deft songwriter could manifest."

Listen to the new single here:

UPCOMING ELOISE TOUR DATES:

March 22 - Sydney, AUS - Mary's Underground

March 23 - Melbourne, AUS - Northcote Social Club (SOLD OUT)

June 2 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

June 3 - Cologne, DE - Helios37

June 4 - Berlin, DE - Lido

June 6 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtspeicher

June 7 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

June 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

June 10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

June 11 - Dublin, IRE - Academy Green Room

June 13 - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's

June 14 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

June 16 - London, UK - KOKO

July 8 - Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival

About Eloise:

Born in the UK and raised in Normandy, Eloise spent her formative years absorbing her parents' record collections, which ranged from Jim Croce, The Eagles and Joni Mitchell to the musicals of Steven Sondheim.

With her heart set on following her actor-parents into the arts, she started pursuing that dream aged 10, once the family had moved back to London. By the age of 12 she'd landed a leading role in British arthouse movie Broken - acting alongside Cillian Murphy and Lily James - and was collaborating with Damon Albarn on the film's soundtrack.

At 17, Eloise kick started her career by posting acoustic covers to Instagram. Within days of posting her rendition of Bruno Major's "Second Time," Major himself reached out and invited her to duet at an upcoming London show. Eloise was subsequently invited to join Major on his US headline tour and a UK arena tour with Sam Smith, playing a solo set, contributing keyboards, and backing vocals as part of Major's band.

Now after two EPs, over 100 million streams and 150 shows performed globally to date, her upcoming debut album Drunk On A Flight, is certain to cement her place as one of the most exciting new voices to come out of the UK.



