London-Based Vocalist and Producer Talks Self-Doubt with 'Not Built 4 This'

After releasing singles 'Wounded' and 'Careless', London-based vocalist and producer Daniel Ness shares 'Not Built 4 This' taken from his forthcoming EP. This cinematic new track plays with a range of influences varying from garage, synth pop as well as left-field R&B.

Exploring themes of self-doubt, insecurities within his creative practice as well as aspirations, this new offering highlights the French/Icelandic artist's detailed production as well as his versatility both vocally and instrumentally.



The London-based artist has various production credits including 'Starts With A Text' by vocalist Bawo (recently reaching over 2.000.000 streams on Spotify) and is back with an artillery of tracks true to himself to be released during the course of 2022.

