Lola Moxom Releases Debut Single 'Cool With It'

19-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and performer Lola Moxom had made her debut with her new single, ‘Cool With It’.



Drawing influence from traditional and contemporary R&B, Lola Moxom’s music reflects her deep appreciation for the genre’s roots while pushing the boundaries of its modern form. As a singer/songwriter with a strong ear for producing music, Lola brings a fresh perspective to her craft, combining the essence of an old soul with a modern twist.



‘Cool With It’ is more than just a debut single; it is a declaration of Lola Moxom’s arrival on the music scene. The song’s earworm melody, impressive vocal performance, and stellar production highlights her potential to become a major force in the industry.



Of ‘Cool With It’, Lola Moxom said: “I never thought this song would ever see the light of day—I wrote it about three years ago, which feels like a lifetime at my age. It’s one of the very first songs I created in the studio when I started collaborating with producers. This song means the world to me because it’s about dealing with disrespect and thinking the only way to make them understand their mistake is to give them a taste of their own medicine. I was stuck in a toxic relationship back then, so this song really hits close to home for me. I’m super proud of the vocal arrangement, and James Berkeley's production added so much soul to it. I feel like this track is the perfect introduction of my music to the world, blending all the influences that have shaped me.”

Dream up the perfect blend of Tori Kelly, Brandy and Musiq Soulchild, infuse it with the vibrant energy of London, and you have Lola Moxom, who has garnered high praise from industry heavy weights such as Tori Kelly, GoldLink and Sam Gellaitry. Lola’s rich, soulful powerhouse voice and sophisticated songwriting continue to capture the attention of many insiders, positioning her as a key artist to watch.



Lola Moxom has been making waves and gaining a loyal fanbase through her recent live performances, including shows at Vibe Village, Sofar Sounds as well as her recent support slot for Humble The Great, where she has blown audiences with her incredible vocal and star quality. On October 10th, Lola will take to the stage at The Jazz Cafe to support GRAMMY-nominated R&B star, Alex Isley.

