Lola Marsh Releases New Album Today

Someday Tomorrow Maybe may only be Lola Marsh's second full album, but it plays as if it's by a band that's had decades to work out the intricacies of their sound. Pulling from their own relationship and its changes, they've created something both intimate and reflective where vocalist Yael Shoshana Cohen asks the listener to meditate on their relationships to loved ones, the world, and themselves. Instrumentalist and producer, Gil Landau, supports with sprawling and cascading sounds that set up a landscape for Yael's voice to roll over. "A lot of it was inspired by us and our relationship," Cohen says. "It was like some kind of medicine, to capture things we've been through and put it inside of a song, and it'll stay there forever."

The success of their sound can be seen through single Only For A Moment which is nearing 2M streams on Spotify with its video following at nearly 1M views since its release. You can also find Echoes on NPR's New Music Friday Playlist.

The album came together in a shockingly short 3 months, and working so closely together over such a short period of time provided an immediacy to the process that paid off. "When you write a song, like, five years ago and then you go to record it, you're trying to remember the way you felt," Landau says. "This album talks more about the way we're feeling now. It feels like it captured the moment."

The album release coincides with a European tour for the band alongside select US dates. For a full schedule of performances, see below.

Tel Aviv based band, Lola Marsh, are vocalist Yael Shoshana Cohen and multi-instrumentalist & producer Gil Landau. The duo create music that combines clever lyrics with deep warm harmonies. Together with their 5-piece live band, they first made waves at Primavera Sound in 2014, following which the duo immediately gained industry attraction. Their debut single Sirens received a million streams, with Sophomore single You're Mine smashing 8 million. It wasn't long till the band graced the stages on the festival circuit including Primavera Sound, Exit and Pukkelpop, as well as intensively touring Europe. Following their breakthrough success, their debut album Remember Roses was released in June 2017 (Anova Music / Universal Music Group). The leading single 'Wishing Girl' became a fan favorite. The band has made a big impact internationally; having been featured in leading publications, gaining positive reviews, climbing to the top of Spotify's most viral charts, and receiving millions of streams that are growing by the day. Their popularity crossed over to Hollywood and they co-wrote a song for the film "Criminal", and were featured in the hit TV series "Better Call Saul".

Someday Tomorrow Maybe, the new LP by Lola Marsh is out now

See Lola Marsh Live

February 8 - Rough Trade, New York, USA

February 10 - Rickshaw, San Francisco, USA

February 11 - Resident, Los Angeles, USA

February 28 - Spielboden, Dornbin, Austria

February 29 - Mascotte, Zurich, Switzerland

March 3 - Rockhouse, Salzburg, Austria

March 4 - Dom, Graz, Austria

March 5 - Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia

March 6 - Akvarium, Budapest, Hungary

Marcj 14 - Palac Akropolis, Prague, Czech

March 16 - Bi Nuu, Berlin, Germany

March 17 - Nochtspeicher, Hamburg, Germany

March 18 - Artheater, Koln, Germany

March 19 - Café de la Danse, Paris, France

March 26 - Sala Razzmataa 3, Barcelona, Spain

March 27 - Ski Deal, Alpes d'Huez, France

March 28 - Ego Festival, Munich, Germany

Photo credit: Michael Topyol





