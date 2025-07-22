Lojay Sets Debut Album and North American Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats artist Lojay will release his long-awaited debut album, XOXO, on August 22, 2025. Ahead of the album, he has shared his brand new single “Tenner." Listen to it below.

The project will include his recent standout singles “MWAH!” (featuring two-time MOBO winner Odeal) and “Somebody Like You” (produced by GRAMMY-winning hitmaker Sarz), alongside all-new tracks.

Lojay has also announced his biggest headline European and North American tour to date, kicking off this September. The tour will see Lojay perform in key cities across Europe, including Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and London – before heading to North America in October for shows in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, New York, Boston and Toronto. Tickets are available now HERE.

XOXO HEADLINE TOUR DATES

September 4th – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

September 5th – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

September 6th – Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique - Orangerie

September 8th – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

September 9th – Cologne, Germany @ CBE

September 11th – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

September 12th – Stockholm, Sweden @ Kollektivet Livet

September 19th – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

October 15th – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

October 17th – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

October 21st – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

October 23rd – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

October 25th – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

October 26th – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

October 27th – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

October 29th – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

ABOUT LOJAY

Lekan Osifeso Jr., popularly known as LOJAY, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter whose music is a blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and experimental sounds. With over 600 million streams on Spotify, he first gained attention with his 2021 collaborative EP LV N ATTN, produced by GRAMMY-winner Sarz.

In 2023, Lojay followed up with his critically acclaimed solo EP, Gangster Romantic. He has collaborated with international stars such as Chris Brown, Davido, Wizkid, and Olamide, as well as recent features with Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Jae5, Steel Banglez, Tyler ICU and Odeal.