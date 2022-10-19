Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lo Artiz Releases New Single 'Softly'

Lo Artiz Releases New Single 'Softly'

The track was produced with H A U N T E R.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Los Angeles-based powerhouse, Lo Artiz and production duo H A U N T E R, return with the raw, distortion-filled new single "Softly Pt.1' and 'Softly Pt.2".

The aptly named track illuminates listeners with the perfect exploration of the stages of heartbreak through gut-wrenching vehement lyrics that evoke unfiltered vulnerability and deep empathy. Lo Artiz's "Softly Pt. 1" describes the pain of a love that was unrequited.

While "Softly Pt.2" brings a new and improved version of Artiz after heartbreak to the listener. Finding yourself again with restored confidence after losing a relationship perfectly encapsulates Artiz's goal as an artist: to share her story that's relatable to so many and giving all of us the willpower to continue on and shine again.

Raised by first-gen Cuban & Costa-Rican parents - Lo Artiz is a name if you haven't heard yet, it's only a matter of time before you will. Lo ebbs & flows between worlds combining Soul, Motown, Jazz, Hip Hop, & R&B influences in her distinct sound.

Often compared to the likes of Hiatus Kaiyote, Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, & D'Angelo - Lo is beyond a triple threat. A multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, song-writer, producer, arranger, & powerhouse performer with a vocal range that knows no limits - Lo's mission as an artist is clear - to disturb the comfortable & comfort the disturbed.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI TechnologyVIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI Technology
October 19, 2022

Okay Kaya, aka Kaya Wilkins, shares an intoxicating video for her new single “Inside of a Plum,” a song inspired by ketamine therapy from her upcoming world-building album, SAP. For the song’s video, made in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Austin Lee, Kaya fed thousands of images and text to DALL·E 2 - OpenAI to create new images.
Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'
October 19, 2022

Acclaimed musician and Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway unveils a new song, “Still Dreaming,” co-produced with Grammy-winning producer Dan Wilson (Taylor Swift, Adele, Leon Bridges), along with a video directed by Demi Adejuyigbe. A run of live performances with Jenny Owen Youngs will bring Hirway to new cities.
Glen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian RefugeesGlen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian Refugees
October 19, 2022

Irglova’s inclusion was natural on a number of levels for Hansard as he was aware her parents back in her native Czech Republic had taken in multiple families from Ukraine. Irglova, now living in Iceland had been back this summer to visit and was equally moved by the issues at hand. Watch the new performance video now!
Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'
October 19, 2022

Her debut single was co-written and produced by Eric Scullin (John K., RZA), and mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish) as well as “You & Lonely,” co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). Last year Wilder dropped her debut EP Teenage Lullabies.
BLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify SinglesBLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify Singles
October 19, 2022

Blondshell has herself on the map this year with the release of three critically acclaimed singles: her debut “Olympus,” “Kiss City,” and this summer’s “Sepsis,” which Rolling Stone listed as their #1 Pick of the Month for their “Recommends” column as they called it a “phenomenally catchy alt-rock blast from her hotly buzzed upcoming debut LP.”