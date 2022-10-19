Lo Artiz Releases New Single 'Softly'

Los Angeles-based powerhouse, Lo Artiz and production duo H A U N T E R, return with the raw, distortion-filled new single "Softly Pt.1' and 'Softly Pt.2".

The aptly named track illuminates listeners with the perfect exploration of the stages of heartbreak through gut-wrenching vehement lyrics that evoke unfiltered vulnerability and deep empathy. Lo Artiz's "Softly Pt. 1" describes the pain of a love that was unrequited.

While "Softly Pt.2" brings a new and improved version of Artiz after heartbreak to the listener. Finding yourself again with restored confidence after losing a relationship perfectly encapsulates Artiz's goal as an artist: to share her story that's relatable to so many and giving all of us the willpower to continue on and shine again.

Raised by first-gen Cuban & Costa-Rican parents - Lo Artiz is a name if you haven't heard yet, it's only a matter of time before you will. Lo ebbs & flows between worlds combining Soul, Motown, Jazz, Hip Hop, & R&B influences in her distinct sound.

Often compared to the likes of Hiatus Kaiyote, Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, & D'Angelo - Lo is beyond a triple threat. A multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, song-writer, producer, arranger, & powerhouse performer with a vocal range that knows no limits - Lo's mission as an artist is clear - to disturb the comfortable & comfort the disturbed.

Watch the new music video here: