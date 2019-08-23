Lizzo Releases Truth Hurts (da Baby Remix)

Today, Lizzo released an all new remix of her hit song "Truth Hurts." "Truth Hurts (Da Baby Remix)" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Earlier this morning Lizzo rocked the Plaza at the Today Show Summer Concert Series where she performed "Truth Hurts," "Good As Hell," "Juice" and "Soulmate."

Listen to the remix below!

Just last month Lizzo released her highly anticipated video for "Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott and also performed a powerhouse set at NPR's Tiny Desk. Lizzo is also set to perform at the MTV VMA's this coming Monday.

Lizzo is gearing up to head out on the road again on her sold out "Cuz I Love You Too Tour," the second leg of her international "Cuz I Love You Tour." Dates for the "Cuz I Love You Too Tour" will kick off on September 7th at New Orleans' The Filmore and wrap in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Ocotber 28th. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.lizzomusic.com/tour.

Lizzo released her Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU to much critical acclaim on April 19th and the album debuted at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, marking her first Billboard 200 entry. CUZ I LOVE YOU is also the #1 Pop album, #1 Digital album, #1 new release debut album and #2 on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Lizzo marked the arrival of CUZ I LOVE YOU with a number of high profile TV appearances, including performances at the BET Awards, on the nationally syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY, and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and HBO's 2 Dope Queens, as well as visits to Comedy Centrals The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen as well as E! News' Busy Tonight.

In addition, Lizzo has been featured in a remarkable range of worldwide media outlets and national publications, spanning The New York Times, GQ, Billboard, TIME, Entertainment Weekly and Playboy to the covers of V Magazine, New York Magazine's Spring Fashion Issue, Allure, Essenceand more. Additionally, Lizzo attended this year's annual Met Gala with Marc Jacobs.





