Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lizzie No Releases New Single 'Sweeter Than Strychnine'

Lizzie No Releases New Single 'Sweeter Than Strychnine'

The track will be available on a 45, which can be pre-ordered now.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Ben Pirani and the Means of Production present two sides of the soul-pop coin, interpreted by Lizzie No.

"Sweeter Than Strychnine" is the smoking gun in a '60s thriller. "Stop Bothering Me," which will be released as the b-side on the vinyl 45, is girl group sour candy. Psychedelic strings serve as the backdrop for these cinematic vocal performances.

Click here to pre-order the 45.

Listen to the new single here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Drops Teaser Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere
July 20, 2022

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” just released a gag-worthy first look trailer. The ten fierce, queens competing for the title of Down Under’s Drag Superstar include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.
Madison Cunningham Unveils 'In From Japan' From Forthcoming Album 'Revealer'
July 20, 2022

Two-time Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham unveils a new song from her highly anticipated new album, Revealer. Revealer finds Cunningham working once again with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester and Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens). Plus, check out tour dates!
Loren Beri Shares Debut EP 'Stray Cat Kingdom'
July 20, 2022

Loren Berí shares long-awaited debut EP, Stray Cat Kingdom, which chronicles Berí's own fictionalized version of New York City. The five track collection, out everywhere now, was written and recorded by Berí and inspired by his own community of artists and creatives he found while living in Brooklyn.
Kelsey Waldon Debuts New Song 'Simple As Love'
July 20, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Carol Welsman Releases New Single 'Pick Yourself Up'
July 20, 2022

Since being introduced in the 1936 musical 'Swing Time,' the song has been recorded over the years by greats including Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O’Day, Frank Sinatra, Mel Tormé, and Gregory Porter. Nat King Cole first popularized the song and Welsman targeted Cole’s 1962 recording of “Pick Yourself Up” with George Shearing as her definitive template.