Lizzie No Releases New Single 'Sweeter Than Strychnine'

Ben Pirani and the Means of Production present two sides of the soul-pop coin, interpreted by Lizzie No.

"Sweeter Than Strychnine" is the smoking gun in a '60s thriller. "Stop Bothering Me," which will be released as the b-side on the vinyl 45, is girl group sour candy. Psychedelic strings serve as the backdrop for these cinematic vocal performances.

Click here to pre-order the 45.

Listen to the new single here: