Live Well Premieres BEACH TIME

New York emo punk band Live Well is thrilled to share the first taste of their forthcoming debut full-length album, Perfectly Temporary. Fans can watch the video for "Beach Time," premiering now on Substream Magazine.

"Beach Time," according to lead singer Paul Masbad, "is partly about Max getting drunk and running away from me in an affluent florida beach community. But also is about the fleeting moments people share with one another (in this case me and a former partner) and knowing that it will ultimately end."

Recorded at Lumber Yard Recording under the tutelage of Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard), Perfectly Temporary is set to be released on September 6th, 2019. For additional information, or to pre-order the album, please visit: LiveWell.bandcamp.com.

Live Well is an emotional punk band from the greater New York area. The band was started by Paul Masbad and Max Johl after traveling the country together in late 2017. In late April 2018 Live Well released First Demos and have been playing and writing relentlessly ever since.

With a full length completed, Live Well headed to Lumber Yard Recording studios to work with Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard) to record their debut album in August 2018. The band - comprised of Paul (guitar/lead vocals), Max Johl (guitar/vocals), Luis Castro (bass/vocals), and Neil Stafford (drums) - is excited to continue to share their nostalgic music and deep rooted lyrics with new fans through live shows.

Live Well are eagerly preparing to share their debut full-length album, Perfectly Temporary, out September 6, 2019. Pre-orders are available now at LiveWell.bandcamp.com .





