Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Returns to Napa Valley in April

Live In The Vineyard Goes Country, the three-day experience featuring private music, food, and wine, will return to Napa Valley, Calif., on April 21–23, 2026, pairing artist performances with vintners and chefs. For more details and updates, visit here.

Across the three-day experience, guests will enjoy a headlining set from The Marcus King Band and performances from The Braun Brothers, Kaitlin Butts, Zach John King, Lauren Watkins, Waylon Wyatt, Will Bundy, Abbie Callahan, Logan Crosby, Tiera Kennedy, and McCoy Moore, with more to be announced. Artists will perform throughout the event across multiple settings, offering a mix of intimate showcases and high-energy moments, with more to be announced.

The week begins at the Welcome Reception, presented by Lucchese Bootmaker. Guests are invited into a curated Lucchese experience with shopping and styling to carry them through the days ahead. The Welcome Reception will be followed by intimate vintner dinner performances set against the backdrop of Napa Valley.

Day two introduces a taste of Texas to wine country with a Texas Music Scene Tailgate before the evening transitions to the historic Uptown Theatre in Downtown Napa for live music. Day three concludes the experience with a Farewell Brunch performance, offering guests one final opportunity to gather, connect, and celebrate.

The Texas Music Scene Tailgate will also serve as the setting for a live taping of the long-running television series Texas Music Scene, which will be filmed in front of a private Live In The Vineyard Goes Country audience.

Live In The Vineyard was created over 17 years ago to showcase the very best of music, food and wine in Napa Valley. Now in its eighth installment, Live In The Vineyard Goes Country continues to shine a spotlight on the genre's most compelling artists through long-standing relationships across the music community, offering guests an early listen to new music in uniquely intimate settings. Past performers across the Live In The Vineyard platform include Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Megan Moroney, Jordan Davis, Brett Young and more.