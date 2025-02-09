Liv Hanna Releases New Song 'GOODNIGHT'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Liv Hanna closed out 2024 with the starry single, "star signs." The Dream Pop/Indie Pop song was met with much acclaim. The budding songstress makes her 2025 debut and kicks off the month of love with a lovely new single, "GOODNIGHT." "GOODNIGHT" is a Hyperpop song with Drum and Bass flair. It marks Liv Hanna's first dabble into the genre. She masterfully blends Electronic and Pop sounds while showcasing her impeccable vocals.

AWAL's Liv Hanna is no stranger to touching on the topic of love/relationships. "GOODNIGHT" continues with that theme. The up-tempo song dives into self-love and self-worth. "The relationship/'love' is just enough for me to keep coming back, but I finally have the strength and self-respect to let go, and walk away," Liv Hanna states.

The vibrant track was penned by Liv Hanna and produced by renowned producer Jake Sonderman. The 21-year-old already has another song slated for release at the end of the month, "Forever, Whenever." It features rising music artist Midas. Liv Hanna is only getting better with every release, and "GOODNIGHT" is a testament to her evolution.

