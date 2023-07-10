Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Songwriter/producer Little Monarch shares her whimsical new single “Tears” and an accompanying music video. The vibey tune combines pieces of soul, jazz, and indie pop to create a sunshine filled sonic reminder to let go of control and find your own place in the flow.

“Tears” opens with a laid back, mellow essence. Tranquil guitars mesh with Little Monarch’s airy vocals to form a warm, inviting tone. As the track builds so does the soulfulness as a molten guitar line comes vibrantly alive. Finally cresting to a frenetic peak “Tears” unfolds allowing the crunchy guitar riff, rattling snares, and a tinkling piano to form the perfect symphonic finale. Little Monarch holds nothing back vocally as she croons “I won’t run from my desires / won’t you come my way?”

Little Monarch says this about the new single:

"'Tears' is really a comeback song up against a complex and growing bed of colorfully driven production. Like an old car starting up and then eventually coasting at 70. Sunshine coming and soaking up all your tears. More of a mantra and meditation on days spent in Los Angeles dreaming, losing, spilling all kinds of tears then surrendering and letting it all be absorbed by another sunbent day."

In the track’s accompanying music video Little Monarch soaks up some sun as she cruises through Los Angeles in a champagne colored convertible with cherry red interior.

Along with releasing new music Little Monarch is currently supporting Gracie Abrams as part of the band on her The Good Riddance Tour, which includes multiple opening act performances for Taylor Swift on the Eras stadium tour.

More Info:

Little Monarch, the brainchild of LA-based multi-talented artist Casey Kalmenson, continues to captivate with her unique blend of indie pop, soul, jazz, and funk. Recognized for her exceptional songwriting, production, and vocal abilities, she has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Daisy The Great, Jessie Ware, Far East Movement, Parra for Cuva and more.

Little Monarch found viral success as a solo artist with her debut single "No Matter What", which has wracked up over 25 million streams across platforms. “Strike,” her latest standout track, is a testament to Little Monarch’s mastery in crafting uplifting and hypnotizing narratives through her music.

Thatsong alone has already accumulated over 5 million streams across platforms in the short time since its release. “Strike” made waves in The Family Stallone and notable campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and Shiseido Cosmetics.

Kalmenson’s reach extends beyond the studio. As Little Monarch, she has seen her work feature prominently in a variety of TV networks and film projects. These include major networks such as ABC, CBS, MTV, and VH1.

Her music graced popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, All American: Homecoming, Teen Mom Young & Pregnant, Love At First Lie, and Love Is Blind. With a sound as captivating as a summer sunset, Little Monarch continues to shine in the music industry, resonating with audiences globally.

Photographer Credit: Nio Vardan