Little Feat to Retire From Touring; 'The Last Farewell Tour' Set for April 2026

Little Feat has set their “The Last Farewell Tour.” A tongue-in-cheek reference to The Last Record album, Little Feat will soon begin the process of retiring from touring and have announced a plethora of dates starting April 2026 with shows in Austin, Orlando, New Orleans, Kansas City and more. Tickets will go on sale Nov 7. Pre-sale starts on Nov 5. For more information, visit here.

In an exclusive with Rolling Stone magazine, Bill Payne stated, “Everybody and their brother is retiring now. But I’ll be honest, I resisted it at first. I’ll be 77 in March, and [guitarist] Fred Tackett is 80 and [bassist] Kenny [Gradney] will be 76 next year. But what’s the rush on farewelling this thing?”

“It’s not an immediate cutoff,” he added, confirming the final global tour will take several years, “When I really thought about it, if you play a venue, you just knock it off your list and don’t have to jump on a bus and go places every night, which is probably not a bad thing. And you can do residencies, if they’re available, or play music with other people or do special events.”

Little Feat has also released a new single, “Feathers And A Smile,” a previously unreleased song written by band co-founder Lowell George from an unreleased portion of “Crazy Captain Gunboat Willie Suite” from the band’s debut. It features Little Feat’s Bill Payne on piano and vocals, Scott Sharrad on Dobro, Fred Tackett on mandolin, alongside vocals from Lowell George’s daughter Inara George. Listen to it below.

Rock legends Little Feat recently received a GRAMMY nomination for their album Sam’s Place and released their new record Strike Up the Band. The album is produced by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White) and features contributions from Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

Formed in the late ’60s, Little Feat built a cult following with their genre-blending stew of New Orleans R&B, country, rock, funk, and jazz, earning admiration from The Rolling Stones to Bonnie Raitt, to Cher to Led Zeppelin. The current lineup includes founder Bill Payne alongside Fred Tackett, Kenny Gradney, Sam Clayton, Scott Sharrard, and Tony Leone.

THE LAST FAREWELL TOUR DATES

Jan 11-18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Sandy Beaches Cruise 2026

Jan 18-25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Big Easy Cruise 2026

Apr 10 Fri - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Apr 11 Sat - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa’s Sound Wave Beach Weekend 2026

Apr 13 Mon - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Apr 14 Tue - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center

Apr 16 Thu - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Apr 17 Fri - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Apr 19 Sun - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Apr 20 Mon - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

May 3 Sun - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

May 5 Tue - Eureka Springs, AR - City Auditorium

May 6 Wed - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

May 8 Fri - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre

May 9 Sat - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

May 24 Sun - Thornville, OH - Dark Star Jubilee

Photo Credit: Fletcher Moore