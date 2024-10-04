Little Big Town Unwraps Their First-Ever Holiday Album 'The Christmas Record'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Need the perfect soundtrack to help you deck the halls? Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – have unwrapped their first-ever Christmas album, The Christmas Record, out now via Capitol Records Nashville.

But wait, there’s more. Alongside The Christmas Record, Little Big Town have released a beautiful music video for “Glow” – out today. Little Big Town pine for the holiday season as they venture through the breathtaking town of Gstaad, Switzerland, in search of the holiday spirit. The video is directed by long-time collaborators Becky Fluke and Reid Long.

“We shot the video for “Glow” while on tour in Switzerland this summer. Being in Gstaad and the Swiss Alps channeled our holiday spirit, so we couldn’t pass up the chance to create our own winter wonderland magic!” says Little Big Town. “We’re so happy to finally share our first-ever Christmas record with the world. We hope this soundtrack will create some new traditions for you this holiday season.”

The 11-track record – produced by Dave Cobb – includes new interpretations of country classics and a stellar batch of original soon-to-be-classics. Among these originals is “Glow,” the upbeat track that’s begging to be listened to around a crackling, stocking-adorned fireplace.

The Christmas Record follows the release of Little Big Town’s first-ever Greatest Hits album, released in August to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary. Consisting of 12 tracks that span the group’s genre-defining discography, the record pays tribute to their remarkable journey thus far, and teases what’s to come thanks to fresh collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland.

Little Big Town won’t be slowing down this holiday season. Along with the release of The Christmas Record, the band will be ringing in the holidays with NBC for their one-of-a-kind special, “Little Big Town’s Christmas at The Opry.” The 2-hour holiday spectacular will feature performances from Little Big Town along with some extra-special guests. At the end of the month, Little Big Town head out on the road with special guest Sugarland for the Take Me Home Tour, which hits 18 arenas across the country.

Tour Dates

October 24 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

October 25 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

October 26 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

October 31 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

November 1 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

November 2 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

November 7 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

November 8 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

November 9 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

November 14 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

November 15 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

November 16 – Vibrant Arena at The MARK – Moline, IL

November 21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

November 22 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

November 23 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

December 11 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS

December 12 – Gas South Arena – Duluth, GA

December 13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

About Little Big Town

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook – burst onto the music scene 25 years ago with smash hits “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the GRAMMY-nominated “Little White Church.” The band’s breakthrough albums Tornado and PainKiller produced multiple No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of 2015 “Girl Crush.” 2017’s The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts to critical acclaim and features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, “When Someone Stops Loving You.”

In January 2020, the band released their self-produced ninth studio album, Nightfall, which once again hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated songs “The Daughters,” “Over Drinking” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” - the latter of which has reached almost 400 million global streams. In September 2022, they released their tenth studio album, Mr. Sun, which debuted as the Top Country Album released by a Group in 2022. To date, Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home over 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award. To celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, Little Big Town released their first-ever career-spanning Greatest Hits album on August 9th, which features collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland. Along with the new album, Little Big Town are gearing up to play arenas nationwide on The Take Me Home Tour, with special guests and recent collaborators Sugarland. Celebrations are set to continue into the New Year with the release of the band’s first-ever Christmas album, The Christmas Record, out now.

