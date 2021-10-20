Listen to Phillipa Soo's New Song from FOUND on Netflix

Milan Records today releases Found (Soundtrack from the Netflix Flim) with music by composer Toby Chu. Available everywhere now, the album features score music written by Chu for the documentary film following three adopted American teenagers who journey to China together in search of their shared history after discovering they're blood relatives.

Also included on the album is "Mystery of Me," an original vocal track performed by GRAMMY Award®-winning singer and actress Phillipa Soo and featuring singer-songwriter Milck.

Written by MILCK in collaboration with songwriter Simon Wilcox, "Mystery of Me" features Soo's soaring vocals as she sings, "I will always be uncovering the mystery of me / I will always keep on looking for who I am." With its joyous chorus echoing the film's onscreen themes, "Mystery of Me" is a fitting theme song for the film's powerful narrative and the courage at the heart of the girls' search for belonging.

In Amanda Lipitz's documentary film, Found, three adopted American teenage girls discover that they are blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and embark on a once in a lifetime journey to China together in search of answers, connections, and their lost history.

Listen to the new track here:

Listen to the full soundtrack: