Listen: Pentatonix Release New Studio Album 'Christmas in the City'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning vocal quintet Pentatonix has dropped their new holiday album, Christmas in the City, out now via Republic Records, marking their eighth holiday release. Listen to it below.

The 16-track album is a mix of new originals and holiday favorites, all of which aim to celebrate the magic of Christmastime in New York. Among many highlights, the quintet performs alongside Frank Sinatra on “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” For the first time ever, the group has collaborated with Sinatra on a never-before-heard recording of this staple. Then there’s “Snowing in Paris,” where they collaborate with vocal dynamo JoJo, new renditions of “Silver Bells” and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and a “Christmas Classics Medley." The album also includes the previously released single "Bah Humbug," which is a retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Check out the full tracklisting below.

About the record, Scott Hoying told BroadwayWorld, "I love this album so much because it has that theatrical energy. We've done so much Christmas music in Pentatonix, but one thing we haven't touched is that big band orchestral sound that Dean Martin did back in the day. We wanted to really capture and commit to it and lean in. It's still really vocal-heavy, but it's vocal-heavy in a Manhattan Transfer way, where there's instruments throughout. It just has no rules. We have stuff that sounds like it's from a Fosse musical, and then we have a ton of original music. It's all really fun and bold and theatrical and camp. I think it's one of the best things, if not the best thing, we've ever done."

Following last year’s #1 holiday film on Netflix, “Meet Me Next Christmas,” and a blockbuster arena run including their first sold-out Madison Square Garden, Pentatonix is hitting the road this November for their Christmas in the City Tour. It will kick off on November 8th in West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center, rolling through major arenas such as UBS Arena in New York, and concludes with two hometown shows on December 21st and December 22nd in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

TRACKLISTING

1. Snow

2. Christmas in the City

3. Holly Jolly Christmas

4. Santa Be Good to My Baby

5. Bah Humbug

6. Snowing in Paris (feat. JoJo)

7. Christmas Movie

8. Caroling, Caroling

9. The Love Medley

10. Silver Bells

11. I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm (with Frank Sinatra)

12. Moody Rudy

13. Blitzen

14. Elf

15. Humankind

16. Christmas Classics Medley

TOUR ROUTING:

11/8 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

11/9 Denver, CO Ball Arena

11/12 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena

11/13 Rapid City, SD The Monument

11/15 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

11/16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

11/19 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark

11/20 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

11/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

11/23 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

11/24 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

11/29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

11/30 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/2 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

12/3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

12/4 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

12/6 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

12/7 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

12/11 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

12/13 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

12/15 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

12/16 Orlando, FL Kia Center

12/18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

12/20 Houston, TX Toyota Center

12/21 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

12/22 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

About Pentatonix

Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached toppled charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Internationally, their releases performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.

Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few.

Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. They have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. The quintet reached milestone after milestone with 2021’s Evergreen and 2022’s Holidays Around The World, with each album and accompanying tour setting new records for Pentatonix.