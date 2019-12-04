Lindsey Stirling Premieres 'We Three Gentlemen' Video Today

Critically acclaimed and multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling premiered the official music video for "We Three Gentlemen" today via her official YouTube channel. Watch it below. The track is off of her highly successful Christmas album, Warmer in the Winter, which went on to become the best-selling new Christmas album of 2017, outselling pop music heavyweights such as Gwen Stefani and Sia. "Carol of the Bells" from Warmer in the Winter: Deluxe Edition made Lindsey the first artist to have an instrumental only song in Top 10 at AC radio (peaking at #5). It's currently listed at #6 on the Recurrent Chart. Her holiday track "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" is #4 on the Holiday Chart.

Stirling's holiday campaign comes on the heels of her recently released fifth studio album, Artemis, now in its 11th week on the Current Electronic and Classical Albums Chart top 10. The new album features 13-new tracks packed with signature Lindsey Stirling violin-driven, electronic music, including the most recently released high-energy single "The Upside," with multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Elle King on vocals, album title track "Artemis," who's current music video boasts nearly 6M views and the emotionally charged anthem, "Love Goes On and On" featuring vocals from rock goddess, Amy Lee.

Lindsey is currently traveling across the US right now on her Warmer in the Winter 2019 holiday tour. See remaining dates below.

Watch the new music video below.

Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour 2019 Tour Dates:

December 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

December 6 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater

December 7 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

December 9 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

December 10 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center for Performing Arts

December 12 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino- Grand Theater

December 13 - Newark, NJ- New Jersey Performing Arts Center

December 14 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

December 16 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center- Peace Concert Hall

December 17- Charlotte, NC- Ovens Auditorium

December 18 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

December 19 - Orlando, FL- Bob Carr Theater

December 20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckard Hall

December 21 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts- Au-Rene Theater

December 23 - Fort Meyers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall





Related Articles View More Music Stories