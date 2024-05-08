Lindsay Buckingham to Release '20th Century Lindsey' Vinyl Boxed Set

“SLOW DANCING” (EXTENDED VERSION) from the 20th Century Rarities set is available now digitally.
When Fleetwood Mac finished touring for Tusk in 1980, guitarist Lindsey Buckingham wasted no time jumping back into the studio, recording nearly all the instruments for his 1981 solo debut, Law and Order.
Before the turn of the century, Buckingham added two more albums to his discography – Go Insane and Out of the Cradle – along with a string of memorable songs for films, including “Holiday Road” from National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983). This summer, Rhino is releasing a new vinyl boxed set featuring Buckingham’s first three solo albums alongside a selection of bonus tracks.
20th Century Lindsey will be available on June 14 from Rhino as a 4-LP set and digitally as well as a 4-LP set exclusively sold on Rhino.com & LindseyBuckingham.com. PRE-ORDER HERE. A 4-CD set will be released later this year in August.
The set includes the studio albums Law and Order (1981), Go Insane (1984), and Out of the Cradle (1992), all featuring audio remastered in 2017 from the original master tapes. Those records are joined by 20th Century Rarities, an eight-song compilation of non-album tracks containing hard-to-find mixes and soundtrack contributions, like “Time Bomb Town” (Back to the Future, 1985) and “Twisted” – his duet with Stevie Nicks (Twister, 1996).
“SLOW DANCING” (EXTENDED VERSION) from the 20th Century Rarities set is available today digitally. Previously only released in Europe as a 12” Single in 1984, “SLOW DANCING” (EXTENDED VERSION) makes its streaming debut nearly 40 years to the date of its original release.
20th Century Lindsey explores Buckingham’s distinctive songwriting, intricate guitar work, and innovative production across dozens of tracks, including stellar songs like Wrong,” “Countdown,” and the Top 10 smash “Trouble” – with Fleetwood Mac bandmate and drummer Mick Fleetwood.
