Lincoln Releases New Single 'Manager's Special'
Lincoln has today shared another track from his forthcoming debut album Everything Is Wrong. "Manager's Special" is self-deprecating and sad ("I love you just enough to hope you don't love me"), fitting in nicely with previous singles "Baby Take My Acid" feat. glitch-pop artist Penelope Scott and title track "Everything Is Wrong".
Everything is Wrong is set to be released on January 13th, 2023 via I Surrender Records. The twelve track collection is a darkly insightful look at the inner workings of Lincoln's brain, a place where nothing is ever as its seems. Pre-save the now album here.
Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Lincoln's music is equal parts pretentious and angsty. One day Sam Means (previously of The Format) tweeted a link to one of Lincoln's Youtube covers, catching the attention of I Surrender Records. In a moment of sheer enthusiasm, the label couldn't resist reaching out and signing him.
Lincoln released his debut EP A Constant State of Ohio on that very same label in early 2017, with follow-up Saint Bernard coming in 2020. The EP's title track "Saint Bernard" took the TikTok and Spotify Viral Charts by storm; the song has been used in nearly 100k videos and streamed over 300M times.
On January 13, 2023, Lincoln will release his debut full-length album Everything Is Wrong. A 12 track collection featuring guest spots by Penelope Scott and Pollyanna, Everything Is Wrong peers into the honesty of this self-aware and rebellious mind in a way you've never heard before.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
