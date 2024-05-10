Lily Rose Releases New EP 'Runnin' Outta Time'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Groundbreaking country artist, Lily Rose, first burst onto the scene with her distinct vocals and unique perspective, earning the trust of her fans one city at a time as she toured with country's biggest stars. Now, the trailblazing country star delivers her highly-anticipated EP Runnin' Outta Time to fans, bringing a modern approach to songs about family, hometowns, and living life to its fullest.

With six carefully crafted tracks, all co-written by Rose and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Runnin' Outta Time is the long-awaited follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2022 debut STRONGER THAN I AM, and features writing credits from some of Nashville's finest such as Trannie Anderson, Blake Pendergrass, Hillary Lindsey, Emily Weisband, and more.

Runnin' Outta Time offers a deep dive into Rose's personal narrative, translating her life experiences into six compelling tracks. Born from a period of reflection for Rose, she re-centers herself after experiencing the dizzying highs of life's biggest changes and all that comes with pursuing big dreams. Focusing on her role as a wife, daughter, and friend, Rose shares that Runnin' Outta Time is a collection of songs that offers an honest look into where she is in her life right now as someone who can feel life moving quickly, but wants to soak it all in with the people who matter most.

“Making this EP has been a patient, intentional, and rewarding process these last few years,” shares Rose. “I feel like it exemplifies exactly where I'm at in this season of life – being the best version of myself that I can be, while moving at a million miles an hour.”

Last night's performance at Nashville's newly renovated Cannery Hall, Runnin' Outta Time: The Immersive Live Experience brought a dynamic audio-visual performance as Rose treated fans and industry alike to the new music and her fan-favorite hits on the eve of the EP's release. The live performances continue as she steps into the coveted circle for her Grand Ole Opry debut tomorrow, Saturday, May 11.

Runnin' Outta Time is packed with Saturday-night energy and Sunday-morning reflection, serving as the perfect soundtrack for the intense push and pull in Rose's life, as well as a potent reminder of how important it is to take a breath and focus on the things that matter most. With her “swaggering mix of hip-hop and country” (Nashville Lifestyles), “this Georgia artist hits a bullseye every time” (MusicRow) as she continues to “create a footprint and road to stardom uniquely her own" (The Tennessean).

Rose sets the stage for the EP with “The Goal” recalling wisdom from her parents about balancing her ambitions with core values, while the hopeful, soaring “Back Pew” provides much-needed comfort and clarity during a church service, underscoring everyone's worthiness of grace. “Parking Lot” transports listeners to the carefree moments of their youth when everything surrounded that small town gravel hub, before “True North” flips the negative connotation of the age-old saying “when it all goes south” into a place full of nostalgic embrace – Georgia – where she seeks grounding amid her fast-paced lifestyle. “Two Flowers” stamps the autobiographical heart of the EP as she explores the duality of her name and innate nature. Title track “Runnin' Outta Time” bookends the EP with a strong exclamation point to live in the moment and embrace one's own unique journey.

RUNNIN' OUTTA TIME TRACK LIST:

“The Goal” (Lily Rose, Paul DiGiovanni, Trannie Anderson, Seth Ennis) “Back Pew” (Lily Rose, Emily Weisband, Andy Albert, Paul DiGiovanni) “Parking Lot” (Lily Rose, Lindsay Rimes, John Pierce) “True North” (Lily Rose, Trannie Anderson, Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia) “Two Flowers” (Lily Rose, Blake Pendergrass, Paul DiGiovanni) “Runnin' Outta Time” (Lily Rose, Lydia Vaughan, Blake Pendergrass, David Garcia)

After a whirlwind 2023 that included Rose's feature on Diplo's Country project, Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant with the EDM-country banger “Sad in the Summer,” the artist with “a charismatic voice and killer country hooks” (Hollywood Life) made television appearances on NBC's The Voice and ABC's Good Morning America. Throughout the summer and fall, the Georgia native toured alongside stylistic maverick Sam Hunt and country-pop icon Shania Twain. Recently performing at Country 2 Country (C2C) across the pond earlier this year, Rose also completed her third consecutive year on the road with Hunt. As the weather warms up, so does Rose, as she shares her new music on tour with Cole Swindell and Luke Bryan and at some of the summer's hottest fairs and festivals.

Already named an artist to watch by CMT, MusicRow, and Amazon, recognition from GLAAD as an Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and a nod from ACM as their 2022 New Female Artist of the Year nominee, Rose's star is just beginning to rise.

ABOUT LILY ROSE

Atlanta, Georgia native Lily Rose burst onto the scene with her viral hit “Villain,” instantly propelling her into the national spotlight almost overnight. Signed to Back Blocks Music / Big Loud Records / Mercury Records, Rose toured with country's hottest stars as she hungrily chased down her dreams and married her wife Daira in 2023. Amidst the whirlwind of success, Rose felt a tug to reassess her priorities and find balance between her career aspirations and personal fulfillment. Out of that period of reflection comes the long-awaited EP and Rose's first batch of new music since 2022, Runnin' Outta Time, out now. A co-writer on each track, it's Lily at her most personal and honest, bundling her beliefs and contradictions into six new songs that explain who she is, where she came from and where she's heading. It's the perfect soundtrack for the intense push and pull in Rose's life and a potent reminder of how important it is to take a breath and focus on the things that matter most. In this new chapter, Rose embodies the classic dichotomy between Saturday-night energy and Sunday-morning contemplation.

Rose has been on multiple tours with fellow stylistic maverick Sam Hunt and opened shows for country-pop icon Shania Twain, and even experienced her own global pop moment when she sang on Diplo's 2023 EDM-country banger “Sad in the Summer” as she introduced herself to a whole new group of fans through performances on NBC's The Voice and ABC's Good Morning America. She's already been nominated for ACM New Female Artist of the Year and took home GLAAD's Outstanding Breakthrough Artist Award in 2022, and now, she emerges with a crisp, edgy new sound and a renewed understanding of what matters most to her. Her dedication to authenticity and personal growth shines through in every note. “I really wanted to achieve and keep achieving and came to realize that it's not the most important thing,” Rose says. “What I need to achieve most is to be a good wife and a good daughter and a good friend — that will keep fueling the fire for the rest of my career.”

Photo credit: Cal & Aly

Comments