Lila Iké Drops New Single 'Dinero'

Lila Iké, the Jamaican-born singer and songwriter, has been lauded for her soothing vocal prowess, truth-speaking lyrics and versatile delivery. Today, she showcases her sonic range with her hard-hitting dancehall anthem "Dinero," produced by Sean Alaric. Lila flows with bravado and grace, commanding the frenetic energy of Kingston's streets in this accompanying Samo-directed visual.

Growing up in the country-like setting of her hometown of Christiana, Lila contrasts her humbling experience about the journey to fame through the hustle and bustle of Kingston. The In.Digg.Nation Collective artist shared her origin story on her standout track "Where I'm Coming From" in 2019. Now, the feeling of being on the top is manifested through the fruits of her labor: health and wealth.

Throughout the visual, Lila is energized by the people, basking in a swimming pool and acknowledging the hard work it takes to achieve success. "Dinero" is a potent flavor in Lila's diverse palette of songs that stands out amongst her latest ballad-driven conscious singles like "Wanted" and "True Love."

"Dinero is a fun, uplifting song with a more dancehall direction. I want this song to mostly entertain people as I show another side of myself and my capabilities musically. For me it's a continuation of my story picking up from 'Where I'm Coming From.' I hope it encourages people to work hard for what they want, step confidently in their dreams and aspirations and enjoy the fruits of their labor. This is something I struggle with myself sometimes, but I think that mindset is important," states Lila Iké.

From Europe to the U.S. - Lila Iké is finally performing songs live from her 2020 debut EP The ExPerience (In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course/RCA Records). On Oct 7th, she wrapped a 20+ city tour across the United States with Protoje and Jesse Royal. The singer will continue to release new music through In.Digg.Nation Collective and RCA Records.

As one of Jamaica's most powerful voices right now, who can flow and sing effortlessly in the same breath, Lila Iké is gaining attention at home and abroad with her distinctive delivery, old-school sensibilities and modern-day swagger. She released her debut 7-track EP The ExPerience in May 2020 to critical acclaim (via RCA Records in conjunction with Protoje's label and artist management company In.Digg.Nation Collective facilitated through Six Course Records) and is prepping for her first full length album.

Since the release of her EP, Lila's latest string of singles touch on real life experiences plaguing her own community. From child molestation on "Batty Rider Shorts" and street justice on the remix of "Thy Will" feat. Skillibeng in 2021 to self love on "True Love" and crime and gun violence on "Wanted" in 2022, these topics carry weight across the globe.

In June 2022, Apple Music spotlighted Lila Iké for The Future of Black Music campaign. Her accolades in 2020 included a British MOBO Awards nomination for Best Reggae Act and recognition as SPIN's Most Interesting Artists To Watch and one of BBC 1xtra's Hot For 2020 Artists. She also joined the late night stage on A Late Show #PlayatHome with Stephen Colbert with Protoje and her NPR Tiny Desk At Home has raked in over 3 million+ views.

In 2022, she is touring across Europe and North America to perform hits from her 2020 EP The Experience for the very first time. This year, she has already graced reggae's top festival stages including Cali Vibes (U.S.), Cali Roots (U.S.) and Summerjam (Germany) and joined Protoje on tour this Fall.

Watch the new music video here: