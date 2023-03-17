Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lil Pump Taps YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Smokepurpp, Ty Dolla $ign and More for Album 'LP2'

“LP2” is out now on all platforms, executive produced by CBMIX.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Lil Pump is officially back, releasing his third studio album, "LP2", in partnership with SoundCloud. This 16-song project features a range of sound, from Pump's renowned high-energy rage records to new R&B themed tracks, showing a new side of the artist.

The new collection of music has a host of features including - Youngboy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy), Ty Dolla $ign, Rio Da Yung OG, G4Boyz, and even the reunion of his former SoundCloud era mate, Smokepurpp.

Leading up to this album Pump has taken a deep dive into his passion for gaming, teasing multiple tracks within the tech space, featuring a 90's nostalgic PC game, Mosh Pit Madness, as well as recently launching his own GTA server, Pump's World.

Within Pump's World you can hear his latest tracks, "Mosh Pit", "She Knows" ft. Ty Dolla $ign, as well as "Tesla" ft. Smokepurpp which garnered over 4-million streams in two weeks (his biggest single in the past three years).

Pump also launched Pump Land, an immersive metaverse amusement park whose grand opening event will allow fans to engage in a virtual live performance by Pump and Smokepurpp, while being streamed on Twitch's livestream.

This album comes after a short hiatus the artist took, leaving fans eager to receive new music from the young successful rapper. After a long wait, "LP2" is here, with a host of vibes for a multitude of listeners. This project shows not only the variety that Lil Pump has within his music, but also the maturity of the artist as a person.

"I'm super excited to share this project with my fans, especially those who've been rocking with me since day one, and waiting on me to finally create the perfect project for them," Pump States, "ESSKEETIT!"

"LP2" is out now on all platforms, executive produced by CBMIX and additional production by Big Head, Fizzle, DJ Carnage, DannyWolf, Vybez, DSC Sunny, Bridgez, Roark, Ponzoo, and Dejuan Cross.

Listen to the new album here:



