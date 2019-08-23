Lightshow Recruits Wale, Shabazz PBG, & Tate Kobang For New Album 'If These Walls Could Talk 2'

Rising DMV rapper Lightshow has unveiled his new album If These Walls Could Talk 2, out now via his label 86 America.



A follow up to the 2015 project of the same name, If These Walls Could Talk 2 is a poignant, fifteen-track project that sees Lightshow flex his lyrical muscles across an eclectic range of hard-hitting beats and irresistible melodies.



Opening with the motivational "East Of The River", Lightshow invites listeners on an unapologetic journey through various chapters of his life - from the hardships growing up in DC on "Everything I Came For", to his unrelenting hustle on "Think That I Could", to finally celebrating his successes on "Boss Moves".



Featuring appearances from the likes of Shabazz PBG, Tate Kobang, and Dana Williams, the record also includes Lightshow's latest single "Your Side, My Side". A collaborative effort with fellow DMV native Wale, both MCs trade bars on the show-stopping track, paying homage to their respective hometowns.



Hailing from Southeast Washington, Lightshow has previously opened for hip hop heavyweights such as 2Chainz and the late Nipsey Hussle. Looking ahead, fans will have the opportunity to experience the album live with upcoming performances including The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland on September 20th.



A confident, accomplished body of work, If These Walls Could Talk 2 is a landmark moment in the career of one of DC's brightest stars.





