Light In The Attic To Release Collection Of Unreleased Lee Hazlewood Recordings

Light in the Attic Records continues its Lee Hazlewoodarchival series with 400 Miles From L.A. 1955-56, a collection of previously unknown demo recordings that reveal the talents of the late songwriter, producer and artist from a very early stage in his career. Lost for over 60 years, these recently unearthed recordings find Hazlewoodin Phoenix, AZ, honing his songwriting skills as he shuttled himself back and forth on a Greyhound bus to Los Angeles in hopes of landing a hit song. These early sketches and unheard gems further expand on Hazlewood's influential recorded history, adding a new first chapter to his legacy that comes a full decade before his song "These Boots Are Made For Walking"became a smash hit for Nancy Sinatra.

Available September 13th, the LP and CD packages contain new liner notes by Hazlewood guru Hunter Lea, featuring an interview with Arizona music historian John Dixon. The Light In The Attic Online Exclusive Bundle (available only at LightInTheAttic.net) is pressed on colored vinyl and includes a treasure trove of Hazlewood collectibles created especially for this release: a travel journal, 18"x 24" silkscreen print, shot glass, and a set of "Labels of Lee" drink coasters, all crafted in cooperation with the Hazlewood estate.





