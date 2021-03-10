Life is Beautiful Unveils Unprecedented 2021 Music Lineup

Las Vegas' premier music, arts, culinary, comedy, and ideas festival, Life is Beautiful, has released the highly anticipated lineup for the 3-day celebration which will take over the streets of Downtown Las Vegas Sept. 17 - 19, 2021. With more than 60 of the world's most influential artists on the lineup, Life is Beautiful continues to showcase their commitment to unifying the community by providing fans with a diverse range of musical offerings that transcends genres and generations.

Artists set to perform over the 3-day weekend include five-time GRAMMY Award-winning pop sensation Billie Eilish, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, psychedelic music phenomenon Tame Impala, award-winning rapper A$AP Rocky, electronic music star Illenium, and more.

"When curating the lineup for Life is Beautiful this year, we challenged ourselves to stay grounded in the realities of the year that we just lived," said Justin Weniger, Partner at Life is Beautiful. "The way we discover artists changed, the places we listened to music evolved, and the meaning of music deepened as we listened in new ways. This year's lineup isn't our 2019 lineup in 2021. It's our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days."

The Full 2021 lineup includes Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Illenium, HAIM, Young Thug, Glass Animals, FISHER, St. Vincent, 6LACK, Modest Mouse, Dillon Francis, Ludacris, Don Toliver, LANY, Brittany Howard, San Holo, J.I.D, Surfaces, Gorgon City, EARTHGANG, Death From Above 1979, All Time Low, Ekali, Purity Ring, Ashnikko, SHAED, Trevor Daniel, DRAMA, Cash Cash, surf mesa, Still Woozy, Noah Cyrus, Caamp, Yaeji, CloZee, Shiba San, Lost Frequencies, Emotional Oranges, Joel Corry, Remi Wolf, Celeste, half•alive, Jamila Woods, White Reaper, Slenderbodies, BIA, LSDREAM, NOTD, Ant Clemons, Mob Rich, Amy Allen, Evan Giia, ford., The Backseat Lovers, Sir Chloe, Teddy Swims, Brijean, POORSTACY, Ekoh, Midnight Kids and Monoky.

"After a year away, we're not only excited to welcome our fans back to Downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms," said David Oehm, CEO of Life is Beautiful. "We believe in the power and connection that comes with Live experiences and we're thrilled to reunite and celebrate a collective return to discovery, serendipity, and together!"

"We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first," said Lauren DelFrago, Festival Director of Life is Beautiful. "As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music."

Life is Beautiful exists to build a more beautiful world, to shift perspectives and create feelings of satisfaction and well-being. Born in 2013 as part of the major transformation of Downtown Las Vegas as a cultural hub, Life is Beautiful continues to be driven by its core mission to create a holistic experience which aids in positive community revolution and individual empowerment by collectivizing and inspiring through shared experiences driven by art and culture.

General on-sale tickets for the 3-day festival will be released on Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. PST on LifeisBeautiful.com. General Admission 3-day tickets will be available for $330 plus taxes/fees; VIP 3-day tickets will be available for $685 plus taxes/fees; VIP+ 3-day tickets will be available for $1,495 plus taxes/fees; and All-In 3-day tickets will be available for $2,995 plus taxes/fees.



