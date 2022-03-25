Levar Burton To Host The 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony

GRAMMY® winner and current nominee LeVar Burton is hosting this year's prestigious 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas.

Kicking off the ceremony, the opening number will feature a special multi-nominee performance including Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe'a, John Popper, and The Isaacs. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Curtis Stewart.

Presenting the first GRAMMY Awards® of the day are current nominees Jimmie Allen, Arlo Parks, Nate Bargatze, Nnenna Freelon, Pierce Freelon, and Sylvan Esso, and five-time GRAMMY winner and former Chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, Jimmy Jam. The 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live from Las Vegas on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on YouTube at Recording Academy® / GRAMMYs and here.

"I'm excited to host this celebration of the best performers across genres and art forms," said Burton, host of this year's GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony and current nominee in the Best Spoken Word Album category (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) for Aftermath. "I am incredibly honored in particular to be represented in the Best Spoken Word category this historic year, with a cohort of five other outstandingly talented Black men, along with the words of the late great Congressman John Lewis."

For the 64th GRAMMY Awards, Allen received a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist; Arlo Parks is up for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album (Collapsed in Sunbeams); Bargatze is nominated for Best Comedy Album (The Greatest Average American); Cunningham received a nomination for Best Folk Album (Wednesday (Extended Edition)); Falu is up for Best Children's Music Album (A Colorful World); Nnenna Freelon is nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album (Time Traveler); Pierce Freelon received a nomination for Best Children's Music Album (Black To The Future); Ledisi is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Ledisi Sings Nina); Mon Laferte is nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) (Seis); Pe'a received a nomination for Best Regional Roots Music Album (Kau Ka Pe'a); Popper is up for Best Traditional Blues Album (Traveler's Blues); Russell is nominated for Best American Roots Performance ("Nightflyer"), Best American Roots Song ("Nightflyer" with Jeremy Lindsay) and Best Americana Album (Outside Child); Stewart received a nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo (Of Power); Sylvan Esso are up for a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (Free Love); and The Isaacs are nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album Category (Songs For The Times).

The 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony is produced by Branden Chapman, Ruby Marchand, Chantel Sausedo, and Rex Supa on behalf of the Recording Academy. Greg Fera is executive producer and Cheche Alara is music producer and musical director.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on CBS and Paramount+ from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.